Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Iowa Republicans want to ban SNAP recipients from buying meat, white bread, and American cheese
Iowa Republicans proposed a bill that would drastically limit what foods SNAP recipients can buy. People wouldn't be able to buy grocery staples like white bread, American cheese, fresh meat, and more. Critics argue the bill would further burden low-income people who are already food-insecure. Iowa Republicans are proposing sweeping...
AOL Corp
GOP Rep. Steube falls 25 feet off ladder but injuries 'not life threatening'
Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., remained hospitalized on Thursday after he was knocked about 25 feet off a ladder while cutting trees on his Sarasota property a day earlier, his office said. He suffered "several serious injuries" but they are "not life threatening at this time," his office said in a...
AOL Corp
A court said Albertsons could give $4B to shareholders. What a higher court just ruled
Over 2½ months after a temporary restraining order prevented Albertsons from issuing a $4 billion payout to its shareholders, the Boise-based grocery retailer can finally move ahead with the payment. The temporary restraining order was lifted on Tuesday. The order was placed upon Albertsons in November after Washington state...
AOL Corp
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
AOL Corp
Two drivers killed, four more people injured in head-on crash, SC cops say
Two people were killed and four others were injured in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and minivan, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The two-vehicle collision happened at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to Cpl. David Jones. A 2015 Ford F-150 was driving north on S.C. 403 when...
Comments / 0