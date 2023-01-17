Read full article on original website
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
technologynetworks.com
The Link Between Poor Mental Health and ADHD Has Been Ignored
Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to show that ADHD...
psychologytoday.com
New Findings on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Alzheimer’s
Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) can help individuals suffering from depression. A carefully performed 24-week trial examined the effect of TMS on symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. TMS was effective at stabilizing cognitive deterioration and was helpful in maintaining activities involved with daily living skills. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most...
bhbusiness.com
CVS Places Bets on Array, Carbon. What Does That Mean for Its Future Behavioral Health Efforts?
CVS Health (NASDAQ: CVS) has kicked off 2023 with investments in behavioral health and primary care startups – and may even be looking to acquire a senior-focused value-based care organization. These investments appear to be part of CVS’ larger strategy to boost behavioral health offerings and expand into holistic...
verywellmind.com
ADHD and Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is the most common comorbid condition in children with ADHD. As much as 60% of patients with ADHD have also been diagnosed with ODD. That high frequency of comorbidity brings up two questions: What is oppositional defiant disorder and how do you tell the difference between ADHD and ODD?
MedicalXpress
Stroke symptoms, even if they disappear within an hour, need emergency assessment
Stroke symptoms that disappear in under an hour, known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), need emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Stroke. The statement offers a standardized approach to evaluating people with suspected TIA, with guidance specifically for hospitals in rural areas that may not have access to advanced imaging or an on-site neurologist.
bhbusiness.com
Why 2023 Could Be the Year of Behavioral Health Tuck-In Acquisitions
Industry pressures could make the behavioral health industry ripe for consolidation, especially smaller tuck-in deals. That’s according to Pitchbook’s new report on the J.P. Morgan Conference. Despite the growing demand for behavioral health services, digital mental health companies have seen a steep valuation drop over the last year.
reviewofoptometry.com
MG Atrophy Common in Cataract Surgery Patients
Meibography of a patient with severe dry eye disease. Note they have moderate atrophy of the glands with moderate truncation and loss of gland structure. Photo: Cecelia Koetting, OD. Click image to enlarge. Dry eye is quite common in patients over age 50, so it’s no surprise that the condition...
WDEL 1150AM
Learning to live with narcolepsy: A mental health counselor shares his journey
(BPT) - Mental health counselor and avid hiker Chris knew something was going on with his health. He was not only feeling tired all the time, but despite napping every day, he still fell asleep at movies, at work — even while meeting with clients. Chris knew it was time to seek medical help.
bhbusiness.com
Youth Behavioral Health Provider Muir Wood Lands Investment from PE Firm Avesi Partners
Muir Wood LLC, a youth behavioral health provider, has secured investment from the private equity firm Avesi Partners. The Petaluma, California-based provider will use the investment to add new locations and new services. The amount of the investment was not disclosed. It’s also unclear whether or not Avesi Partners has wholly acquired Muir Wood.
MedicalXpress
Evidence showing the 'loosening of associations' found in schizophrenia
In a study published last month in Schizophrenia Bulletin, researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) revealed that the semantic networks in the brains of schizophrenia patients are very different from those in healthy humans. Schizophrenia is a mental illness that usually presents with delusions, hallucinations, and incoherent speech...
A mysterious brain network may underlie many psychiatric disorders
Researchers discovered that six psychiatric disorders seemed linked to the same underlying brain wiring.
Latino students and parents to learn about college and how to pay for it
The goal of this fair is to guide first generation students through the process of enrolling in college and filling out their financial aid applications according to Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico's Consul General in San Diego.
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
bhbusiness.com
UnitedHealth Group Announces Free Behavioral Health Coaching
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) gave select health insurance members free access to virtual behavioral health coaching. The company announced Thursday that certain commercial health insurance members gained access to the service on Jan. 1, 2023. The move impacts 5 million members on fully insured plans. Self-insured employers may purchase access to the service, according to a news release.
bhbusiness.com
Headway Names New Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Medical and Clinical Strategy
Headway, a startup that matches patients to mental health clinicians, is expanding its leadership team with a new chief of strategy and head of medical and clinical strategy. Startup vet Matt Hackett will be responsible for leading product, design and research at Headway in his new role as chief strategy officer and head of product. Before joining Headway, he served as the interim COO for digital events company Hopin. He has previously held roles at Beme, CNN and Tumblr. Hackett also confounded live broadcast startup Oda and invested in a number of other startups including SUPERPLASTIC, LULA and Aanika Biosciences.
KTNV
Study establishes link between music therapy and dementia treatment
A recent study found music therapy, which aims to promote well-being through music, can improve social connections between people with dementia and their caregivers. "Theories suggest because there is a wide activation of parts of the brain when we engage with music, and after a person engages with music, they may become more verbal, and conversational and it's a really important thing for loved ones to be able to see their loves ones talk again,” said Leslie Henry, a board-certified music therapist.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Rykindo, a Long-Lasting Injectable, for Schizophrenia and Bipolar I
Men and women who take risperidone to treat schizophrenia or bipolar I have a new option if they aren’t able to take oral medications every day or prefer a long-lasting alternative. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Rykindo as an extended-release injectable version of risperidone on January 15, 2023, according to a press release from Luye Pharma, the company that developed the drug.
Psychiatric Times
Psychosocial Complications and Treatment Approaches Following Acquired Brain Injury
Psychosocial consequences are common after acquired brain injury and may represent the greatest challenge facing individuals with brain injury. Understanding the psychosocial consequences of brain injury, and the evidenced-based interventions to address those consequences can assist clinicians in providing effective treatment following acquired brain injury. jolygon/AdobeStock. Psychosocial consequences of brain...
psychreg.org
New Study Explores Effects of Dietary Choline Deficiency on Neurologic and System-Wide Health
Choline, an essential nutrient produced in small amounts in the liver and found in foods including eggs, broccoli, beans, meat and poultry, is a vital ingredient for human health. A new study, published in the journal Aging Cell, explores that deficiency in dietary choline adversely affects the body and may be a missing piece in the puzzle of Alzheimer’s disease.
