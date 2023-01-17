A recent study found music therapy, which aims to promote well-being through music, can improve social connections between people with dementia and their caregivers. "Theories suggest because there is a wide activation of parts of the brain when we engage with music, and after a person engages with music, they may become more verbal, and conversational and it's a really important thing for loved ones to be able to see their loves ones talk again,” said Leslie Henry, a board-certified music therapist.

3 DAYS AGO