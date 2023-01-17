Hello World! Welcome Friends! I hope all had a lovely weekend! I meant to get this post live on Friday, but our schedule is still crazy. So, I try to work on the blog here and there whenever I have a few minutes. Anyhoo, as most of my readers know, I decided to change up the wall color in my home. I needed more warmth in the color than what we had before. It started in the Primary Closet which took me forever and a day to finish. But, it’s done now. I had originally painted a portion of the closet walls First Star from Sherwin Williams, but decided I just wasn’t feeling it. So, in came Diverse Beige from Sherwin Williams.

1 DAY AGO