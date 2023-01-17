LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nathan and Thomas Krick share many things in common. Their last name, for one. And as identical twins, their birthdays. “We’re best friends,” Thomas said. “We’ve obviously grown up together. We were born an hour and 20 minutes apart. We’ve had similar jobs going through high school. We’ve always worked together, at times lived together.”

