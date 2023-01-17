Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Twin brothers have babies on the same day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nathan and Thomas Krick share many things in common. Their last name, for one. And as identical twins, their birthdays. “We’re best friends,” Thomas said. “We’ve obviously grown up together. We were born an hour and 20 minutes apart. We’ve had similar jobs going through high school. We’ve always worked together, at times lived together.”
elginreview.com
Mia Charlotte Hampl
Matt and Melissa (Eischeid) Hampl of Norfolk are the proud parents of a baby girl, Mia Charlotte Hampl. She was born December 20, 2022 at 6:23 a.m. at CHI Health Maternity Center at Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Mia weighed seven pounds, five ounces, and was twenty inches long. She was...
News Channel Nebraska
Longtime Norfolk physician recognized for distinguished service by Northeast Community College
NORFOLK, Neb. – A retired Norfolk physician who has been active in emergency management medicine has been recognized for his efforts. Northeast Community College has presented Dr. G. Thomas Surber with its distinguished service award. The honor is presented to individuals who have demonstrated active service to higher education and who have played a significant role in the development of Northeast.
1011now.com
New Lincoln Snow Data
Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow. Fire causes $225,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home. Updated: 11 hours...
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries in late night fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A fire in Norfolk took almost 90 minutes to be put out. The Norfolk Fire Division said they were sent to the 1600 block of S 5th St. on Friday around 9:00 p.m. for a building on fire. Officials said there was heavy smoke and flames coming...
klkntv.com
Neighbor recounts shooting: ‘I heard a sudden pop’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. to a home near 18th and Euclid Ave Saturday. Neighbor Susan Wilkinson was in front of her home when she heard a blast. ” A guy comes over from the back ally, he came pounding on...
Yardbarker
Nebraska Basketball: Can Fred Hoiberg do enough to save his job?
Nebraska basketball lost to Penn State on Saturday and lost a key player in the process. What does it mean for the rest of the season?. There’s no doubt that the Nebraska basketball team has improved this season. The Huskers beat Creighton on the road and also knocked off Iowa.
Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)
When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
macaronikid.com
Delicious Italian Restaurants in Lincoln
Are you looking for a restaurant with yummy pasta, mouth watering ravioli or delicious spaghetti alla carbonara? We've got you covered. Check out one of these Italian restaurants to get your pasta fix. 5353 N 27th St. Villa Amore offers fresh, handmade pasta and it is divine!. MōMō Pizzeria &...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
Huskers lose another key starter to injury in defeat to Penn State
It was a painful result in multiple ways for Nebraska. Already down one key starter for the rest of the season, the Huskers suffered another substantial injury when Emmanuel Bandoumel had to be assisted off the floor early in Saturday's game while putting little weight on his left leg. "We'll...
WOWT
Pillen announces property tax relief plan
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his property tax relief plan today in Lincoln. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several property tax bills during a news conference on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023. More than 600 bills introduced so far in Nebraska Legislature for 2023. Updated: Jan. 17,...
klkntv.com
Grand Island police confirm sighting of Aurora couple as search continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities on Friday confirmed a sighting of a missing Aurora couple. The Grand Island Police Department says it has new information regarding the movements of Robert and Loveda Proctor. With the help of the community, police say they placed the Proctors outside of Grand Island...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested for reportedly killing 18-year-old in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A shooting that killed an 18-year-old led to the arrest of a Lincoln man. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 18th St. and Euclid Ave. around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting during a neighborhood disturbance. Officers said they...
News Channel Nebraska
Roll over accident totals vehicle, occupants treated at scene
PILGER, Neb. -- Northeast authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a one-vehicle rollover near Pilger on Highway 275. The Sheriff's Office said they investigated the accident. It was reported that the accident happened when and SUV, heading west, left...
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: A more consistent weather pattern moves in....
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The end of the week and the start of the new week will be dominated by high pressure... meaning quieter conditions will settle into the 1011 region. However, widespread areas of patchy to dense fog are expected for Sunday morning. Sunday will have a foggy start...
klkntv.com
LPD responds to multiple shootings Saturday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department and other first responders spent Saturday morning engaged in calls related to gun violence that ultimately resulted in the death of a teen in one instance. According to LPD, at 10:19 a.m. officers were called out to a home near 18th...
kfornow.com
Fire Destroys South Lincoln Home Early Thursday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–A fire broke out inside an unoccupied home in south Lincoln early Thursday morning and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews had to endure the winter weather conditions to battle the flames. LFR Captain Nancy Crist tells KFOR News fire crews were called to the home off...
Norfolk woman arrested for DWI, allegedly tested nearly 3 times legal limit
The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said in a release that it was notified by an off-duty Norfolk officer Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. of a possible drunk driver in the student pickup line at Woodland Park elementary school.
