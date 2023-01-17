ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Daily World

Mayor Andre Dickens To Officiate Mass Wedding Ceremony On Valentine’s Day

Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way.
