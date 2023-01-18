ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jokic leads Nuggets past Blazers for 14th straight home win

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUolA_0kIJnMVp00

Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 on Tuesday night.

Jokic, who was 13 of 14 from the floor, finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nuggets improved to 13-0 this season when the two-time reigning NBA MVP records a triple-double.

“We're going in the right direction,” Jokic said. “We're playing with a lot of confidence.”

The Nuggets were without head coach Michael Malone, who missed the game after entering the league’s health and safety protocols. Acting coach David Adelman stepped in and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets didn’t miss a beat.

In the locker room after the game, the team dumped a bucket of cold water on Adelman to celebrate.

“It was cold. No, it was cool,” cracked Adelman, who's the son of longtime NBA coach Rick Adelman. “The guys were excited."

This was a game that, at times, turned into the Jokic vs. Lillard Show. It was Lillard’s 214th career game with 30 or more points.

But Jokic proved too difficult to contain.

“You call plays for him and those plays sometimes turn into team-conceptual basketball because of him. He gets guys involved," Adelman explained.

Michael Porter Jr. had 23 points and Jamal Murray added 17 for Denver, which improved to 20-3 at home as a capacity crowd braved a snowstorm that was starting to hit the city.

The Trail Blazers dropped their eighth straight road game.

Denver led by 13 points in the fourth quarter but saw the Blazers slice into the lead. A Bruce Brown dunk helped spark another run by the Nuggets to pull away.

After the game, Lillard voiced his frustration with the officiating late in the game.

“It’s a lot of stuff that we could have done better, but down the stretch I just felt like the refs just decided the game,” said Lillard, who drew a technical foul late in the fourth quarter. “Obviously it’s going to be bumps, it’s going to be a physical game, both teams working hard to win a game. We get down the stretch and it was just like everything we did was a foul. That’s just what it seemed like to me.”

This time, there was no need for any late-game theatrics by Jokic, who hit a last-second, game-winning 3-pointer against Orlando on Sunday.

Lillard had a big first half with 30 points. He's no stranger to turning in an explosive half against Denver. He had 32 points in the second half against the Nuggets on Dec. 8.

“He’s an all-time, all-time player,” Adelman said of Lillard. “He’s something.”

TIP-INS

Blazers: F Jerami Grant had 18 points, while C Jusuf Nurkic grabbed 10 rebounds. ... Lillard was 14 of 14 from the free throw line.

Nuggets: F Aaron Gordon had 11 points. ... Denver closed out the season series against Portland with a 3-1 mark. ... It was Jokic's 89th career triple-double.

CHAUNCEY BILLUPS COURT

While in town, Denver native and Blazers coach Chauncey Billups attended a pep rally at his old high school, George Washington, where the basketball court was named in his honor. His daughter accompanied him to the event.

“I have some great memories obviously there,” Billups said. “It’s where it all started. It’s where I decided that I was going to take this basketball thing very, very serious and see where it took me. It was fun to go back over there — see the court, see it named after me, the logo on the court. It was cool.”

UP NEXT

Blazers: Start a six-game homestand Thursday against Philadelphia.

Nuggets: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
FOX Sports

Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win

PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers

Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
PORTLAND, OR
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
FOX Sports

Nuggets play the Pacers on 8-game win streak

Indiana Pacers (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Nuggets take on Indiana. The Nuggets are 21-3 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118

Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver's record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.Jokic finished with 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as he navigated foul trouble. The two-time reigning NBA MVP passed Alex English for the most assists in team history. Jokic has 3,686 career assists in 568 games — English recorded 3,679 over 837 games in a Denver uniform.Jokic's teammates made sure to appreciate the achievement."We clapped a little bit,"...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks rally to beat Sabres in OT

The Blackhawks rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime at the United Center on Tuesday. 1. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson was not happy after Saturday's 8-5 loss to Seattle in which his team allowed six goals on its first seven shots. He felt "nobody was prepared to play" and challenged the players to be better not just on the ice but away from it. The Blackhawks responded with a better effort, even though it was a slow start.
CHICAGO, IL
The Longmont Leader

Malone out for Nuggets due to protocols, Adelman steps in

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman once served as a ball boy for the Portland Trail Blazers. His dad was a successful coach of the Blazers, too. Now, he'll be making his acting head coaching debut against, as it just so happens, Portland. Adelman slides over a seat to the top spot on the bench Tuesday night with coach Michael Malone sidelined after entering the league's health and safety protocols.
DENVER, CO
ABC News

ABC News

993K+
Followers
205K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy