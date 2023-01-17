ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Macao jails Suncity founder 18 years over illegal gambling

By KANIS LEUNG
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395Q6J_0kIJhhmY00

The founder of Macao’s once-biggest casino junket organizer was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in jail after being convicted of operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organization and numerous other charges.

Alvin Chau, former chairman of Suncity Group, was arrested in Macao in November 2021 shortly after Chinese authorities issued an arrest warrant for him based on accusations that he ran an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate with others.

Macao is the only place in China where casinos are legal, and junket operators such as Suncity were a key part of its gaming industry. They helped facilitate gambling for high rollers outside the former Portuguese colony, including arranging travel services and extending credit for them.

Macao prosecutors accused Chau and some co-defendants of running a syndicate that caused a loss of about $1 billion in tax revenue to the city’s government between 2013 and 2021. They were alleged to have made illegitimate profits through operating side-betting activities. Chau faced nearly 290 charges in one of the gambling hub’s biggest criminal cases in years.

In handing down the verdict, the judge noted that Chau's defense lawyer tried to prove Chau had not participated in the side-betting activities but she concluded such operations would not have been possible without Chau’s approval.

But she acquitted Chau of money laundering.

The court ordered Chau and some co-defendants to pay the government $830 million and financially compensate various casino operators.

The junket sector slumped after Chau’s arrest, with Suncity shutting its VIP rooms. In January last year, Macao police also arrested Levo Chan, a former boss of another leading junket business, for allegedly running illegal gambling operations.

The casino hub is ramping up for a tourism and casino recovery after China eases its COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks. In 2022, its gambling revenues were halved to $5.3 billion from a year earlier.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
gamblingnews.com

Former Suncity Group CEO Alvin Chau Gets 18 Years in Prison

GGR Asia reported that Chau, who was arrested back in November 2021, was found guilty on charges of illegal gambling, including running illegal gambling activities in licensed venues and fraud. Chau was not found guilty of charges of money laundering. Suncity Group’s Side-Betting Scheme Confirmed. Macau Court of First...
crowdfundinsider.com

Department of Justice Arrest Operator of Bitzlato in Miami, Claim Crypto Exchange Partnered with Dark Web Marketplace Hydra

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the arrest of Anatoly Legkodymov, 40, a Russian national who resides in Shenzhen, China, as the founder and operator of Bitzlato, a crypto exchange the feds have alleged to have processed more than $700 million for illicit activities. He also was known by the nickname “Gandalf” and “Tolik.” If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
MIAMI, FL
techxplore.com

International arrests over 'criminal' crypto exchange

The owner of China-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato was arrested in Miami on Wednesday, along with five associates in Europe, during an international operation against "darknet" markets. Anatoly Legkodymov, 40, a Russian living in Shenzhen, China, appeared in handcuffs and leg shackles in a Miami courtroom on money laundering charges, and...
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

‘I Felt Like I Had Been Scammed’: Artists in India’s Top Biennial Allege Communication Breakdowns, Funding Issues

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), India’s largest and most important contemporary art showcase, is embroiled in controversy after more than half of this edition’s participants publicly alleged a breakdown in communication with management and a spread of other problems. Ahead of the show’s opening, one artist pulled out, and several others told ARTnews that they were unable to realize their work before leaving the country. Of the 90 artists showing in the exhibition this year, 53 signed a letter published by e-flux that spoke of behind-the-scenes chaos. “The scale and ambition of the Biennale should be attuned to its financial situation,” the...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy