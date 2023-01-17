Read full article on original website
Related
qcnews.com
Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team. Jim Farley was wearing a firesuit and hardly...
qcnews.com
Report: GM considering $30,000 small electric pickup
General Motors is said to be considering adding a compact electric pickup to its lineup, as one of several models that might be priced at less than $30,000. That’s according to a report Thursday from Automotive News, which claims to have seen the pickup at GM’s “affordable EV design studio” in Warren, Michigan.
qcnews.com
MegaRexx returns with 3-row MegaRaptor7 SUV
MegaRexx, the North Carolina company that turns Ford’s F-250 Super Duty into a big and burly Baja basher, has a new version of the wild truck that’s capable of seating seven. It’s called the MegaRaptor7, and it features a third row with two seats in the area where...
Comments / 0