ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Qantas plane lands safely after mayday call over Pacific

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xY15r_0kIJUBpn00

A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney landed safely on a single engine after it issued a mayday call over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.

Qantas Flight 144 with 145 passengers aboard landed at Sydney Airport from Auckland, New Zealand, after a 3.5-hour flight between the neighboring nations' most populous cities.

The Boeing 737-838 “experienced an issue” with one of its two engines about an hour from Sydney, a Qantas statement said.

The mayday, which is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, was downgraded to a PAN-PAN -- possible assistance needed — before the flight landed.

Qantas said the pilot shut down the engine, but did not specify the problem.

“While inflight engine shutdowns are rare, and would naturally be concerning for passengers, our pilots are trained to manage them safely and aircraft are designed to fly for an extended period on one engine,” Qantas said.

Passengers told reporters in Sydney that they were told when they left the plane that an engine had failed.

They described their experience of the engine malfunction as a “slight shudder” and “bumpy-like turbulence.” Some reported hearing a bang.

Sydney Airport said emergency crews were put on standby as a precaution, including firefighters, ambulances and police.

Neil Hanford, chairman of Strategic Aviation Solutions, a Sydney-based industry consultancy, said 737s can fly quickly and land safely on a single engine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nepal plane crash – live: Experts say Yeti Air flight seemingly stalled in mid-air before plunging into gorge

Nepal’s aviation authority has released the names and nationalities of the passengers on the Yeti Air crash yesterday, 68 of whom have been confirmed dead.The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday. All but four bodies have been recovered.Fifteen foreign nationals were among those on board – from India, Russia, South Korea, France, Australia and Argentina – including a British man named as Calum Ruan Crighton, who was initially thought to be Irish.Meanwhile, a video being...
BBC

Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments

In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
The Independent

Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
New York Post

Gut-wrenching video shows plane moments before fatal Nepal crash killing 68

Moments after an aircraft crashed in Nepal Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 passengers aboard, gut-wrenching footage showed the plane engulfed in flames, and black smoke billowing above the wreckage. Clips of the horrifying aftermath posted online showed the wreckage still ablaze as rescue workers recovered bodies from a gorge the plane crashed into while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara. The chilling images showed scores of rescue workers, Nepali soldiers and onlookers gathered at the site of the crash — the Himalayan country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Other...
DoYouRemember?

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
New York Post

Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash

Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
InsideHook

Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute

Up until very recently, I never understood why people are always in such a hurry to board the plane. To start, unless you’re flying Southwest, you have a seat assigned to you. Whether you board first or last, that seat is going to be there waiting for you. Secondly, you’re still going to wind up waiting for everyone else to board. And, especially if you’ve got a long flight ahead of you, why tack on more time in your seat — potentially with very limited legroom — than necessary?
The Independent

Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airlines passenger films final moments before crash

A passenger on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing at least 68 people, live-streamed his final moments on Facebook. Sonu Jaiswal shared this footage showing himself and his group appearing to be in a happy mood as they anticipated landing in Pokhara.According to the Times of India, Mr Jaiswal, 29, and his friends were travelling for a paragliding trip. Other videos circulating social media purport to show the moments the aircraft got into trouble and plummeted toward the ground. Officials have recovered both of the aircraft’s black boxes. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nepal: Smoke billows after aircraft crashes near Pokhara airportTwo planes almost crashing at JFK airport sparks FAA investigationEuston funeral shooting: Video captures panic inside church after gunshots
ABC News

ABC News

993K+
Followers
205K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy