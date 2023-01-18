Tuesday's Scores

COQUILLE — The Coquille boys and girls basketball teams are adjusting to life in the Far West League with mixed results. The Red Devils moved back up to Class 3A at the start of the school year and had a good fall, winning league titles in volleyball and boys soccer and reaching the playoffs in football. Basketball has come with a learning curve, though. The girls squad is young and...

