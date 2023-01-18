ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 55, Sheridan 24

Baker 48, Vale 38

Bandon 45, Waldport 27

Barlow 88, Sandy 39

Beaverton 58, Southridge 37

Blanchet Catholic 45, Santiam 36

C.S. Lewis 47, Perrydale 32

Central Catholic 56, Gresham 44

Central Linn 51, Toledo 24

Clackamas 83, Reynolds 19

Country Christian 61, Columbia Christian 41

Eagle Point 52, Ashland 28

East Linn Christian 37, Monroe 32

Eddyville 41, Triangle Lake 35

Elmira 43, Cottage Grove 30

Forest Grove 55, Glencoe 27

Gervais 49, Salem Academy 30

Gold Beach 54, Reedsport 16

Hermiston 75, Southridge, Wash. 45

Horizon Christian Tualatin 44, Catlin Gabel 32

La Salle 47, Canby 37

Liberty 76, Century 40

Madras 66, Estacada 21

Marist 40, North Bend 22

Marshfield 51, Junction City 40

McMinnville 64, Newberg 43

Molalla 66, Gladstone 64

Myrtle Point 46, Days Creek 21

N. Clackamas Christian 44, Open Door 15

Nelson 54, David Douglas 19

North Douglas 59, Mohawk 16

North Lake/Paisley 46, Sherman 22

North Marion 42, Dallas 40, OT

Oakland 37, Illinois Valley 22

Oregon City 53, St. Mary’s Academy 19

Oregon Episcopal 54, De La Salle 36

Regis 46, Willamina 31

Santiam Christian 64, Jefferson 44

South Medford 65, Grants Pass 30

South Wasco County 80, Klickwood, Wash. 48

Southwest Christian 53, St. Stephens Academy 10

Springfield 62, Churchill 25

Thurston 35, North Eugene 31

Tigard 44, Lake Oswego 23

Trout Lake, Wash. 48, Irrigon 31

Tualatin 47, Lakeridge 10

Wallowa 58, Pilot Rock 37

Western Christian High School 38, Culver 16

Weston-McEwen 44, Dayton 40

Westside Christian 50, Valley Catholic 37

Westview 56, Aloha 27

Willamette 54, South Eugene 14

Wilsonville 59, Hillsboro 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crow vs. Mapleton, ccd.

New Hope Christian vs. Prospect, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Idaho girls basketball rankings: Two local squads earn No. 1 spots

BOISE, Idaho — After a pair of wins over Weiser and Fruitland in the past week, Parma moved into the No. 1 spot in the 3A classification in Tuesday's Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll. The Panthers join Melba, who sits atop the 2A rankings, as Treasure...
IDAHO STATE
Lebanon-Express

High school boys basketball: Bulldogs, RedHawks traverse competitive Mid-Willamette

Monday’s boys basketball game at West Albany showed exactly what can be expected in the remaining six weeks of the Mid-Willamette Conference schedule. West came in having defeated three teams that South Albany lost to, and against two of those opponents (Dallas and Silverton) the Bulldogs won handily by 36 and 14 points, respectively.
ALBANY, OR
Chronicle

Cardinals Keep Loggers Quiet in Win

Onalaska: B. Sandridge 4, Zurinkas 3, Lipsey 2, Ikola 2, Haight 2, Berg 1, K. Sandridge 1. The Winlock girls basketball team found its first league win of the season in its middle school gymnasium Tuesday, as the Cardinals grit out a 33-15 win over Onalaska in a battle of winless-in-league sides.
ONALASKA, WA
The Associated Press

Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses): Division 4A School Record Points Last Week 1. Camas (6) 13-2 69 1
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

Robert Key on West Linn’s No. 1 national ranking and his decades of experience in Portland hoops: Sports by Northwest podcast

The West Linn boys’ basketball team has been one of the country’s best teams, rising to No. 1 in the latest ranking by USA Today. Their first-year head coach, Robert Key, is in his fifth decade associated with high school basketball in the Portland area, most recently coaching at Grant High School, leading the Generals to the 6A championship in 2018.
WEST LINN, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy