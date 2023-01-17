Read full article on original website
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
OneMain (OMF) Stock Jumps 5.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
OneMain Holdings (OMF) shares rallied 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $40.50. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 16.9% gain over the past four weeks. The performance...
Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Surges 7.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Customers Bancorp (CUBI) shares rallied 7.7% in the last trading session to close at $31.12. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.2% gain over the past four weeks. Customers Bancorp...
KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
KKR & Co. Inc. KKR shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $53.18. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% gain over the past four weeks. The performance of finance stocks...
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Symrise Stock Down On FY22 Warning; Buys Minority Stake In Danish Aroma Startup EvodiaBio
(RTTNews) - Shares of Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK) were losing around 6 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the producer of flavours and fragrances warned about its fiscal 2022 results over the week end due to an impairment loss. The company further reaffirmed its long-term growth and profitability goals.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:. Stellantis N.V. STLA: This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
Will General Electric Stock Rise Post Q4?
General Electric (NYSE: GE) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, January 24. We expect GE stock to post mixed results, with revenue falling short but earnings above the consensus estimate. GE’s Aerospace business should benefit from a continued rise in travel demand. The company completed the spinoff of its healthcare business earlier this month. GE Healthcare is now listed on NASDAQ (GEHC), and GE owns close to a 20% stake in the healthcare arm. GE has already released preliminary Q4 results for its healthcare business, with sales rising 7% y-o-y to $4.9 billion and 2023 revenue growth projected to be between 5 and 7%. Looking at GE stock, it has more room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of General Electric’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Microsoft Stock To Edge Past Consensus In Q2?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. We expect the stock to top the consensus estimates of revenues and earnings. The company outperformed the street expectations in the first quarter of FY 2023 (FY July- June), with total revenues increasing by 11% y-o-y to $50.1 billion. It was driven by a 9% rise in productivity & business processes and a 20% growth in the intelligent cloud segments, partially offset by a slight decrease in the more personal computing business. We expect the same trend to continue in the second-quarter results.
Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off
Tired of watching your money sit idly by in a low-interest savings account? You can take advantage of the current economic climate and invest in low-priced growth stocks. As the economy continues to recover from the inflation and federal interest rate crises of 2022, many growth stocks are spring-loaded and set to soar. The companies below come from the recently volatile semiconductor industry. They have strong financial platforms and are expected to see significant growth in their revenue and earnings for the foreseeable future.
Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Gains 18% in Past 6 Months: Here's How
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy, fleet-expansion efforts and relaxation in COVID-related protocols. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s sales and earnings in 2023 is...
10 Top AI Stocks to Buy Now for the Next 10 Years
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a wide and diverse topic that bleeds into numerous technologies and segments. In the video below, I provide an AI background and primer and then share my top stocks to buy now to capitalize on the latest technological advances for the next decade. Please make sure to subscribe for part two, which will be released on the channel soon.
Will Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ). This company, which is in the Zacks Transportation - Services industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $87.35, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
Hess (HES) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Hess (HES) closed at $154.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas...
Friday 1/20 Insider Buying Report: WDFC
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
