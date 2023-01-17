MINNEAPOLIS – According to the Academy of Sleep Medicine, almost half of Americans sleep with their pets.Many agree that having a pet at our side makes our days better. And for some, the nights, too.Dr. Lindsay Merkel, associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Minnesota's School of Veterinary Medicine, sleeps in a very full bed at night."In our be, four Chihuahuas and one Miniature Dachshund," Merkel said.Including her husband, that's seven mammals all snuggled up. So you may not be surprised to hear her answer to our question."Given everything that we understand about the benefits that we can...

9 DAYS AGO