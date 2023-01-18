Ring of Honor star Jay Briscoe dead at age 38

Jay Briscoe, a legend in independent professional wrestling and one-half of one of the best tag teams of the past 20 years, died Tuesday at age 38, according to Ring of Honor (ROH) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) president Tony Khan on Twitter. The cause of death was not released.

The Delaware State Police announced Wednesday that Briscoe died in a head-on collision crash in Laurel, Delaware. The driver of the other vehicle also died, and Briscoe's two daughters, passengers in his truck, were injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

Briscoe, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, was an ROH tag team champion with his brother Mark. It was their 13th reign as champions in the promotion with which they were synonymous. The Briscoe Brothers' first reign happened in 2003, and Jay was on the first-ever ROH card in 2002.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," Khan tweeted. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

According to police, just after 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, a driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Lillyanne Ternahan, failed to remain in her lane, crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lane of the road. Pugh, who was not wearing a seat belt, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 heading east, and the two pickup trucks got into a head-on collision. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Pugh's two daughters, 12 and 9 years old, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and were admitted in critical condition, per police. Both were properly restrained in the vehicle, cops said. According to police, alcohol involvement in the crash is unknown, and no other vehicles were involved.

Pugh, born in Maryland and a longtime resident of Sussex County, Delaware, was inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame last year and was a two-time ROH world champion. He also held titles in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. The Briscoe Brothers are considered one of the best tag teams of all time to never perform for WWE.

Last year, the Briscoe Brothers had some of the best matches anywhere in the world with AEW tag team FTR over the ROH tag team titles. The trilogy featured a regular match, a two-of-three-falls match and then a dog collar match. The Briscoes won the third contest to win back the belts.