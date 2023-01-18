ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

Ring of Honor star Jay Briscoe dead at age 38

By Marc Raimondi
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AaBU9_0kIJFkvX00

Jay Briscoe, a legend in independent professional wrestling and one-half of one of the best tag teams of the past 20 years, died Tuesday at age 38, according to Ring of Honor (ROH) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) president Tony Khan on Twitter. The cause of death was not released.

The Delaware State Police announced Wednesday that Briscoe died in a head-on collision crash in Laurel, Delaware. The driver of the other vehicle also died, and Briscoe's two daughters, passengers in his truck, were injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

Briscoe, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, was an ROH tag team champion with his brother Mark. It was their 13th reign as champions in the promotion with which they were synonymous. The Briscoe Brothers' first reign happened in 2003, and Jay was on the first-ever ROH card in 2002.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," Khan tweeted. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

According to police, just after 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, a driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Lillyanne Ternahan, failed to remain in her lane, crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lane of the road. Pugh, who was not wearing a seat belt, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 heading east, and the two pickup trucks got into a head-on collision. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Pugh's two daughters, 12 and 9 years old, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and were admitted in critical condition, per police. Both were properly restrained in the vehicle, cops said. According to police, alcohol involvement in the crash is unknown, and no other vehicles were involved.

Pugh, born in Maryland and a longtime resident of Sussex County, Delaware, was inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame last year and was a two-time ROH world champion. He also held titles in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. The Briscoe Brothers are considered one of the best tag teams of all time to never perform for WWE.

Last year, the Briscoe Brothers had some of the best matches anywhere in the world with AEW tag team FTR over the ROH tag team titles. The trilogy featured a regular match, a two-of-three-falls match and then a dog collar match. The Briscoes won the third contest to win back the belts.

Comments / 31

Kenneth Hans Hansen Jr.
3d ago

Actually, he could have stroked-out before the crash for some mysterious reason. It happens everyday with old people, but not young folks.

Reply(1)
16
Jill Gass
3d ago

Why is it they're NOT RELEASING CAUSE OF DEATH LATELY? Pretty much tells us don't you think?

Reply(6)
32
Roger Smith
3d ago

Anonymous sources claim he was seen clutching his chest and passing out when he swerved into oncoming traffic.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papermag.com

MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18

MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
WAIPAHU, HI
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestlinginc.com

Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing

Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

WWE Hall of Famer Announces Exit From Company

A legendary WWE figure is no longer with the company. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went to Twitter to announce that he's longer with WWE after he began working as an NXT coach in June 2022. Dudley said it was a mutual decision. "I would like to say thank...
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bodyslam.net

Kevin Nash Struggling Heavily With Suicidal Thoughts Following His Son’s Passing

Kevin Nash recently experienced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen tragically passed away. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one. During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash made a comment about how his son passed away 12 weeks ago. Then he made a very unsettling statement as a follow-up.
E! News

Pro Soccer Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25

The Major League Soccer community has lost a star. Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died on Jan. 19, his team confirmed. He was 25 years old. "We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning," the club wrote on Instagram. "May he rest in peace."
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Vince McMahon Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, executive chairman of WWE Vince McMahon reportedly reached a financial settlement with a woman who accused him of rape. According to a report from the Washington Post, McMahon agreed to a settlement with a former wrestling referee who accused him of raping her in 1986. The ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Note On If AJ Styles Was Considered For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Karl Anderson, who is a WWE-contracted wrestler, showed up at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 to drop the NEVER Openweight title to Tama Tonga. However, he wasn’t the only WWE wrestler considered. Fightful Select reports that Rocky Romero told their Wrestling Perspective Podcast that Styles could have appeared at the show as there were talks about it happening. Styles himself thought it would be a ‘cool idea.
ewrestlingnews.com

MVP On His ‘Amazing’ NJPW Run, Being The Inaugural IWGP Intercontinental Champion

MVP signed a one-year contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2011 following his WWE exit the previous year. In May 2011, MVP defeated Toru Yano in an inaugural championship tournament finals match to be crowned NJPW’s first-ever IWGP Intercontinental Champion. On February 26, 2013, Mr. 305 announced his departure from the Japanese promotion.
ESPN

ESPN

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy