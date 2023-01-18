ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction man arrested after shooting faces slew of charges

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

Suspected shooter arrested in Grand Junction 00:23

A man is now in custody after an active shooter was reported in Grand Junction Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, 29-year-old Michael C. Viegas, is accused of trying to kill several people, including police officers, but no one was injured.

Grand Junction police responded to several calls of shots fired near Northern Way and Patterson Road. When they arrived, they found several vehicles that were shot, but said they aren't aware of any injuries.

The suspect is the only person to have fired a gun, according to police. He was apprehended, arrested and taken into custody.

A shelter-in-place was called at the time, but has since been lifted.

Viegas now faces the following charges:

  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer
  • Three counts of attempted assault in the first degree
  • Criminal mischief
  • 25 counts of prohibited use of weapons
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Resisting arrest

Comments / 2

Fortes Fortuna Juvat
3d ago

The MCSD would have been pulling him out of the Ranch Hand of my pickup if he shot at me. I miss all the fun

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
