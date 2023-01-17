Read full article on original website
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
ETFs to Click on Netflix's Blowout Q4 Subscriber Growth
Netflix NFLX cheered investors after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Thursday. The world's largest video streaming company easily surpassed the subscriber growth numbers but missed earnings estimates. Driven by solid subscriber growth, shares of Netflix climbed 7.1% in after-hours trading. Investors could easily tap the...
Pzena Investment Management Llc Ups Stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)
Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,969,236 shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC). This represents 9.68% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 1,407,675 shares and 6.92% of the company, an...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income
Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You’ll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won’t earn the typical person more than some extra spending money at best — selling stock photos, building an app, writing an e-book, creating an online course, etc.
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $4,579 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,527 million. The top...
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $224.30, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the most recent trading day at $75.05, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the miner had...
SPAB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.96, changing hands as high as $26.12 per share. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10k Into $160k. Here's How.
You've probably seen plenty of internet scams in your day. Scammers always comment on how you can "make $1,000 today from home" under social media posts. But I'm here to tell you that you can legitimately turn a $10,000 investment into $160,000 with the stock market. No, it won't happen...
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $87.35, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $46.78, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers,...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Krispy Kreme, West Pharmaceutical Services and Lakeland Financial
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/24/23, Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), and Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Krispy Kreme Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 2/8/23, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 2/1/23, and Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 2/6/23. As a percentage of DNUT's recent stock price of $11.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Krispy Kreme Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when DNUT shares open for trading on 1/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for WST to open 0.07% lower in price and for LKFN to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed the most recent trading day at $90.88, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $19.03, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the private...
