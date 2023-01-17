(Elk Horn) Exira-EHK enters a critical stretch in their boys basketball season. The Spartans are 12-1 on the season with three quality opponents straight ahead. Exira-EHK meets CAM Friday night on KSOM. They needed double overtime to top the Cougars earlier this year. On Monday they’ll have a chance to avenge their lone loss of the season when they oppose West Harrison. Tuesday brings a trip to Coon Rapids-Bayard. Coach Doug Newton says, “It’s pretty big. Not only do you have quality opponents, but if you somehow survive the weekend, going over to Coon Rapids-Bayard and playing, that’s just a tough place to play, that floor is worth at least ten points. Coach Cory Meyer always has a good game plan ready and his kids do a good job of executing it. If you can come out of this one with more wins than losses that’s going to be a plus for the season confidence wise.”

ELK HORN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO