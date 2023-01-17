ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana High School Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Indpls Ben Davis (14) 18-0 280 1

2. Penn 10-1 232 2

3. Brownsburg 14-1 226 3

4. Indpls Cathedral 9-2 204 4

5. Center Grove 14-1 156 5

6. Hammond Central 16-1 142 7

7. Westfield 9-2 91 9

8. Kokomo 10-4 77 NR

9. New Palestine 12-0 65 NR

10. Jennings Co. 13-1 60 NR

Others receiving votes:

Carmel 51. Homestead 51. Munster 18. Lafayette Harrison 12. Mishawaka 8. Lawrence North 7.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Mishawaka Marian (13) 13-1 274 1

2. NorthWood (1) 11-2 246 2

3. N. Daviess 13-2 216 3

4. Norwell 12-2 192 4

5. S. Bend Washington 12-2 160 5

6. W. Noble 12-1 148 6

7. Indpls Chatard 8-2 105 8

8. Oak Hill 12-1 85 10

9. Lake Station 11-1 76 NR

10. Scottsburg 12-2 74 9

Others receiving votes:

Beech Grove 38. Lebanon 13. Connersville 12. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Evansville Memorial 8. Guerin Catholic 8. Indpls Brebeuf 7. Heritage Hills 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Linton-Stockton (8) 13-1 268 1

2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6) 14-1 264 2

3. S. Spencer 13-1 216 3

4. Wapahani 12-1 187 4

5. Gary 21st Century 12-3 158 6

6. Taylor 12-1 131 5

7. Brownstown 9-3 127 7

8. University 11-1 123 8

9. Providence 8-3 71 10

10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 13-2 60 9

Others receiving votes:

Tipton 30. Indpls Covenant Christian 13. Carroll (Flora) 8. Manchester 6. Triton Central 6. Sullivan 6. Wabash 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Orleans (12) 12-1 276 1

2. Bloomfield 12-3 233 2

3. Bethesda Christian (2) 11-1 218 3

4. Loogootee 10-4 173 4

5. Ev. Christian 8-6 144 6

6. Indpls Lutheran 8-3 138 5

7. Fountain Central 10-3 133 7

8. Blue River 8-3 109 8

9. Tri 8-2 102 10

10. Barr-Reeve 8-6 54 9

Others receiving votes:

Bethany Christian 32. Tindley 32. Morgan Twp. 16. Greenwood Christian 8. Liberty Christian 6. Edinburgh 6.

