True Blue LA

Dodgers will pay $32.4 million in competitive balance tax for 2022

The Dodgers will pay competitive balance tax for the second year in a row, hit with a $32.4-million bill from Major League Baseball, per Ronald Blum at The Associated Press. In the first year of the collective bargaining agreement, the initial threshold to pay competitive balance tax rose to $230 million in 2022, up from $210 million the year before. The Dodgers payroll for competitive balance tax purposes was $293,330,382, per the AP.
True Blue LA

Jaime Jarrín weighs in on Angels’ Spanish-language broadcasting woes

Angels owner Arte Moreno once asked Jaime Jarrín, who recently retired as the Dodgers’ beloved Spanish-language broadcaster, how the Dodgers had built such a successful Spanish radio listenership. Jarrín’s answer was simple: If you build it, they will come. Produce the broadcast, invest time and money into making...

