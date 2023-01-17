The Dodgers will pay competitive balance tax for the second year in a row, hit with a $32.4-million bill from Major League Baseball, per Ronald Blum at The Associated Press. In the first year of the collective bargaining agreement, the initial threshold to pay competitive balance tax rose to $230 million in 2022, up from $210 million the year before. The Dodgers payroll for competitive balance tax purposes was $293,330,382, per the AP.

