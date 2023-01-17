ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic This Thursday

By Eva Reid
HOBOKEN, NJ - The City of Hoboken and Hudson Regional Health Commission will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 605 Jackson Street on Thursday.

Vaccinations will be available from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Click here to make an appointment.

TAPinto.net

Free Rabies Vaccination Clinics to be Held in Montclair Area

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Two free rabies vaccination clinics will be held in February, Township Officials announced. These clinics are open to residents of any town. Rabies vaccination clinics are as follows:    **All clinics are walk-in** Montclair Date: February 6, 2023 Time: 6 pm – 7:30 pm (Dogs 6-6:45; cats 6:45 - 7:30) Location: Montclair Animal Shelter; 77 N. Willow St. Cost: Free Cedar Grove Date: February 15, 2023 Time: 6 pm – 7:30 pm (Dogs 6-6:45; cats 6:45 - 7:30) Location: Cedar Grove Municipal Building; 525 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove Cost: Free For more info, call 973-744-1400 or email info@montclairnjusa.org
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave, Rahway PD Says

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway Police Department issued a road closure advisory at 10:07 p.m. Due to a motor vehicle accident, avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave. in Rahway. Use an alternate route [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark’s New LGBTQ Community Center Opens on Market Street

NEWARK, NJ — The city’s LGBTQ Community Center has opened its newest, welcoming facility on Market Street in downtown, featuring comfortable and creative amenities, plus a menu of services. The LGBTQ Community Center held an open house Thursday evening to show off its second-floor suite at 89 Market St. – the circa-1942 Max Blau & Sons commercial building – as the advocacy group continues to provide “a safe space where everyone matters,” said executive director Beatrice Simpkins. The LGBTQ Community Center started in 2013, renting space at 11 Halsey St. In May 2019, it learned its landlord was to be torn down...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: Solutions for PFAS in Drinking Water, Late Night Crash Possible Caused by DUI

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With water quality notices arriving in mailboxes, concerns linger over the presence of PFAS in Ridgewood's water. With the council taking another step towards system-wide treatment, there is still a long wait before completely safe drinking water is available. TAPinto Ridgewood has tips from experts to keep your family safe. A late night crash is still being investigated after drugs and/or alcohol were believed by authorities to be at play. Friends of the Ridgewood Public Library are preparing to host author Patricia Engel for a conversation and signing of her new book The Faraway World on Sunday. Tickets are sold out, but a waitlist has started. Stay up-to-date on these and other local stories at the links below: Tickets Sold Out for Ridgewood Library’s Author Event with Patricia Engel Ridgewood's Valley Hospital Named One of America's 100 Best Hospitals Meet Ridgewood Deputy Mayor Pam Perron Ridgewood Girls Basketball: Leads from Start to Finish Against Passaic Late Night Crash in Ridgewood Possibly Caused by DUI Ridgewood Emergency Services Recognizes Community Volunteers How to Treat PFAS in Ridgewood’s Water Before System-Wide Treatment Starts Ridgewood High School Makes Quarterfinals of NJ State History Bee & Bowl Championships Richard Joel Sworn In as Ridgewood Planning Board Chair
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Popular Hoboken Restaraunt to Close Doors for Good

HOBOKEN, NJ - Located at 328 Washington Street, Cucina Saporito (originally Trattoria Saporito) has been a member a dining favorite for Hoboken residents and visitors since 1999. But now, the local Italian restaurant will be closing its doors. “Cucina Saporito would like to thank all of our wonderful customers and staff for all of the great memories we’ve shared over the past few years,” the restaurant shared. “We hope to have left a mark with our loyal customers and the City of Hoboken. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts and we leave you with a quote from one of our regular customers. ‘Don’t cry because it’s over,,smile because it happened
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Praying for Safety, and Taking Action

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - Hudson County religious leaders, security coordinators, and congregations of all faiths and denominations are being invited to attend a special security program for houses or worship hosted by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, in coordination with the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The program, set for Tuesday, January 31, is intended to provide faith leaders with security resources to keep their communities safe, and will be held at the Hudson County Schools of Technology, 1 High Tech Way in Secaucus beginning at 5:30 p.m. “As one of the most...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Stray Dog Found in Bloomfield Available for Adoption

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--This past Friday night a dog was found in the area of Byrd Ave in Bloomfield. The female dog was found with no tags in the area of Vassar Field and St Thomas Church with a pink harness and blue leash attached, on online plea was made by the Bloomfield Animal Shelter to find her owner.   Saturday, the owner was located. The dog was voluntarily surrendered to the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and will be available for adoption soon.   
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Work Resumes on Rail Line Between Roxbury and Andover

ROXBURY, NJ – Preparations for the restoration of a 112-year-old railroad tunnel on the former Lackawanna “Cutoff” in Byram are taking place, marking an important milestone in the proposed re-activation of the long-dormant rail line that once connected Roxbury to Pennsylvania and beyond. Work crews have been clearing trees in the vicinity of the Roseville Tunnel and at the site where a new NJ Transit station will be built nearby in Andover. It is estimated the $32.5 million job will be done in 2026, allowing for passenger train service to extend from the current Lake Hopatcong station in Landing to the new...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Friday, Jan. 20: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Friday, Jan. 20. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. West Front St. from Grant Ave. to Melrose Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM 171 East Front St. 8:30 AM — 2:30 PM Hillcrest Ave. from East 2nd St. to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM East Front St. / Leland Ave. 7 AM — 4 PM East Front St. from Terrill Rd. to Carlisle Terr. 7 AM — 3 PM
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Animal Hospital Staff Adopts Dog, Seeks Funds for Life-Saving Surgery

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Earlier this month, a young pup named Maverick came through the doors of a Westchester Veterinary Associates facility. Struggling to eat, the weeks-old dog was diagnosed with an extremely rare medical condition that would cost about $10,000 to remediate. The financial cost was too much to bear for Maverick’s owner, who made the difficult decision to have him put down. Then something unprecedented happened. “We took a vote,” said Jillian Santana, practice manager. “As a hospital, as a staff, we weren’t ready to give up on him.” The staff at Westchester Veterinary Associates, which owns Yorktown Animal Hospital, contacted the Maverick’s...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Not Too Late if You Forgot about Rahway's Soup Stroll, Goes Until 4 p.m. Today

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's third Soup Stroll event of the month is taking place today, Saturday, January 21, 1-4 p.m. It is part of the city's Special Improvement District's (SID) events and programs. The Soup Stroll is an interactive event that includes sampling the soups of participating restaurants, taking a selfie of yourself enjoying your soup, and being entered into a drawing. To review the directions and guidelines for participation, click here. No registration is required for this free event. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Gets $1.2M Grant to Plant More Sidewalk Trees

NEWARK, NJ — The state Department of Environmental Protection is giving City Hall a $1.2 million grant to plant more trees on its gritty streets and remove dead or hazardous trees in five target neighborhoods. The city’s award, announced Jan. 18, is from the DEP’s Natural Climate Solutions program, which is giving away $24.3 million to restore green spaces, create new ones, and reduce greenhouse gases across New Jersey, state officials said. “Newark is committed to creating a greener, healthier, and more sustainable city for our residents and visitors. We are grateful to the state DEP for this $1.2 million grant, which will...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Downtown Westfield: Cafe Coming, French Martini Shutting, Williams Sonoma Closed, More

WESTFIELD, NJ — An international cafe chain will open a location in the space previously occupied by Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, which moved to Cranford in 2020. Fortis Coffee is coming to 218 East Broad St., as announced at the Jan. 18 Downtown Westfield Corporation meeting. The chain’s website lists two locations in Indonesia. Its menu includes hot and iced espresso and tea drinks, quick bites and entrées. “Our goal is for all customers to see Fortis as a second home,” the website says. “We want all customers to come to hang out or get work done while enjoying our service.” DWC Executive Director...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair Pride 2023 Beer Label Competition

MONTCLAIR, NJ - OUT Montclair and Montclair Brewery announce the second annual Montclair Pride Beer Label Competition. Montclair Pride takes place June 10 and part of the preparation includes the creation of the label for official beer of the event. Montclair Brewery will make the beer for the event, but beer needs a label -that's where you come in.  The theme of this year's Montclair Pride is "Be You. Be Heard." Out Montclair is reaching out to the creative members of the community to create the 2023 Montclair Pride beer label.   Details, including specs and rules of engagement can be found on the submission portal: outmontclair.org/pride/design The portal is open, Deadline for submissions is Friday, February 17, 11:59pm ET. 
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spotswood Man Struck by Car in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - An elderly pedestrian was struck by a car on January 19, in East Brunswick Township, according to the authorities. Wesley Klarkowski, a 74-year-old man from Spotswood, was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment. This is the third accident involving a senior citizen being hit by a car in East Brunswick since the beginning of this year. The accident occurred at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Bosko Drive around 5:19 p.m. on Thursday. The busy roadway was closed to traffic in both directions following the incident from Adirondack Avenue to Ellenel Boulevard in Spotswood.  Klarkowski was transported to...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights 9th, Wood-Ridge 10th in Bergen County Championships

HACKENSACK, NJ -  Hasbrouck Heights finished ninth and Wood-Ridge 10th in Group 1-2 Division of the Bergen County Tournament Saturday in Hackensack.  Indians Hills won the tournament, with a total of 3965 pins.  Second place went to Glen Rock, who finished with a total of 3908, with Wallington finishing in third place, with a score 3583. Wood-Ridge’s Andrew Medina finished fifth individually, with Dylan Matawa in 10th place. Hasbrouck Heights William Munoz finished 17th. The county tournament uses five bowlers as opposed to four as is used in league play, and the total pin count is for four games.  Hasbrouck Heights got off...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Toastique Opens in Uptown Hoboken

HOBOKEN, NJ -  Hoboken's newest food spot opened its doors on Saturday, January 21. Toastique, located at 1450 Washington Street, offers various toasts, bowls, juices, smoothies, coffee and so much more. Owner Jude Sangillo is thrilled about the opening, she told TAPinto Hoboken. “It’s been very exciting; the Hoboken community has come out and enjoyed all the verities that Toastique Hoboken has to offer. We are really excited to be here, to be open and to be offering nutritious grab-and-go options,” he shared. “We really want to get the word out and really promote healthy eating and healthy living. We think that people can eat this 2-3 times a week, we want to be able to provide that for the whole family and be a source of fresh quality, healthy food for everyone to enjoy,” Sangillo said.. Toastique is not only in the Garden State, they also have locations in Virginia, Washington D.C., Colorado and Maryland. To learn more about Toastique, be sure to check out their website.  
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

It's not too late: Nominate Favorite Charity or Non Profit for Valairco Cares $500 Giveaway; Deadline January 31, 2023

MANVILLE, NJ - Make your vote count! Nominate your favorite charity or non-profit to win Valairco Care's next giveaway of $500. Voting deadline January 31, 2023.  Click here to nominate your charity or nonprofit. The most recent winner was Church of the Little Flower Food Pantry in Berkeley Heights. The food pantry regularly serves over a dozen individuals and families with supplemental food needs. The pantry is open on Saturdays between 9 and 11 a.m. at the back doors of the church or by appointment by contacting Pastoral110.LF@gmail.com. Click here to read related article.  Past recipients were Isadora J. Seibert Foundation, Our House, Inc, Visions and Pathways, Elle Foundation, Emmanuel...
MANVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham 'Sisters Act' of Crawfords and Jengs Boost Cougar Swim Team to 14th Straight Morris County Championship

MORRISTOWN, NJ -- Over the years, the most mentioned positive experience about being a member of the Chatham girls swim program is the family atmosphere created within the team. On Saturday, the Cougar girls took that theme to a new level when actual family members led Chatham's charge to its 14th straight Morris County Swimming Championship held at Morristown High. The Crawford sisters, senior Kate and freshman Madeline, and the Jeng siblings, senior Flora and freshman Gloria, were the top four point scorers in the meet, combining for 114 of Chatham's 287 points, more than 100 ahead of runner-up Kinnelon, which ended with 175.50. Madeline Crawford...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Notable Women of Ridgewood: Henrietta Hawes

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – Hawes Elementary School in Ridgewood is named for a woman who can only be described as a trailblazer. With a hand in everything from real estate to community service during her 68 years in the village, Henrietta Hawes did not just serve Ridgewood, she embodied it. Born Henrietta Houston on September 11, 1870, in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of railroad executive Theodore Houston. According to a September 1960 Ridgewood Herald feature written for her 90th birthday, Hawes’ first visit to Ridgewood was when she was seven and visited her grandparents, the Brinsmaids, in their home...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
