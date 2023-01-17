Eagle Scout Court of Honor Held for Christopher Susnosky

MONTVILLE, NJ – Boy Scout Christopher Susnosky celebrated his Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Jan. 8, when Scouts and dignitaries gathered at the Montville Senior House to participate in the rite of passage for the 15-year-old Montville Township High School sophomore.

Susnosky’s project involved cleaning the orange trail at the Montville Township Community Park, followed by blazing the trail. A walkover bridge was built at the end of the trail over a small drainage ditch as part of the project, as well as installing a new map key at the end of the trail near the high school. He estimates that 136 hours were spent on the project by the volunteers, leaders, scouts and him.

“In Cub Scouts pack 179, we used the trail for Halloween hikes and other hikes,” he said. “It was neglected for a long period of time. I wanted to redo the trail so the pack and others can use it safely.”

“Achieving the rank of Eagle is a very special accomplishment that takes dedication and perseverance, and we congratulate you,” said Montville Township Board of Education Member Dr. Karen Cortellino at the ceremony.

“There is little doubt this trail will now be a destination trail,” Mayor Matt Kayne told the assembly. “[Christopher’s] involvement in our community reflects the values of leadership, dedication and confidence.”

Jim Baut of VFW Post 5481 called the Boy Scouts the “foremost youth program for leadership.”

Susnosky said that he liked being a den chief because the leadership position inspires young cub scouts to become boy scouts. He was very appreciative of his parents’ help in attaining the rank of Eagle, and he looks forward in continuing to be involved in Montvillle’s Troop 74 until he ages out at 18.

