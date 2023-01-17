Read full article on original website
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
osubeavers.com
Beavers Set for Sunday Tilt at Cal
THE GAME: Oregon State will head across the Bay Area for a Sunday matchup at California. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. LIVE STATS: Live stats will be available at...
Oregon State mailbag: Beaver pitching rotation, jilted by Omar Speights, basketball woes
The weekly drill, where readers ask questions about Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel offers an answer. Here goes:. Are you looking forward to covering baseball season in a month or are you more focused on basketball right now? – @Beav_FAN95.
osubeavers.com
Rivalry Series Set For Pac-12 After Dark Season Finale
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State hosts Oregon in a Pac-12 After Dark special for the 2022-23 rivalry series finale. The Beavs and No. 23 Ducks will square off for the second time this season after Oregon won the opener 75-67 in Eugene. The Beavs will look to reverse that result with a win in front of the home crowd at Gill Coliseum. The first 2,500 Beaver fans through the doors will receive a rally towel.
osubeavers.com
Keith Bhonapha Named Oregon State’s Assistant Head Coach And Running Backs Coach
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football head coach Jonathan Smith announced Friday that Keith Bhonapha has been named the team's assistant head coach and running backs coach. The appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes. Bhonapha (pronounced BONE-uh-fuh) comes to Corvallis after one year at...
osubeavers.com
Softball Announces Completed 2023 Slate
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A dozen home games will highlight the 44-game 2023 schedule for Oregon State softball, as head coach Laura Berg announced the completed schedule. The Beavers will play 11 NCAA tournament teams from a year ago, including a pair that made appearances in Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series.
5 score in double figures for Oregon men’s basketball, Ducks coast past Cal
Oregon stuck to its formula for success, kept its foot on the gas and cruised past a bad Cal team. Rivaldo Soares scored 13 points and Will Richardson had 11 points and 10 assists to lead five players in double figures for Oregon in an 87-58 win over Cal on Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion.
osubeavers.com
SEE IT BEav IT: Sheree Gillaspie
Sheree Gillaspie hasn't rowed competitively for Oregon State since 1977, but she remains close to the program that played such a major part in her life in Corvallis and beyond. "I am the co-chair of the OSU Rowing Alumni Group, and do a lot of volunteering with the rowing program...
Former Oregon Ducks tight end/outside linebacker Terrell Tilmon transfers to Texas Tech
Former Oregon tight end/outside linebacker Terrell Tilmon is continuing his career with an upcoming Ducks opponent. Tilmon, who entered the transfer portal last month, transferred to Texas Tech and will reunite with former UO defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter. Oregon plays at Texas Tech on Sept. 9 in the first game on a home-and-home series.
KGW
Oregon football's latest coaching hire might indicate a shakeup | Locked On Ducks
Chris Hampton has hired as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He comes from Tulane, where he was a defensive coordinator and play-caller.
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
nbc16.com
Eugene artist paints 'Oregon Legends' mural at Killer Burger's newest location
EUGENE, Ore. — Former University of Oregon running back LaMichael James has opened a new Killer Burger location on Coburg Road, Prior to the opening he commissioned local artist, Kayla Carlile, to paint a mural inside the restaurant. Carlile, a Eugene native, gained popularity on TikTok because of her...
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
thatoregonlife.com
The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year
All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
SALEM - Gun sales have been brisk at Tick Licker Firearms in Salem since Measure 114 passed in November 2022. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
cardinaltimes.org
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to change Oregon for the better
After a tight gubernatorial race against Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, Governor Tina Kotek emerged with the title and the support of the state. Kotek has a long four years ahead of her, where she hopes to lead Oregon to a future of affordable housing and accessible mental health treatment.
Eugene city council schedules work session to hear terms of land swap that will pave way for new Oregon football indoor practice facility
Oregon athletics may soon have the go ahead to begin rerouting Leo Harris Parkway and construction for a new indoor football practice facility. After more than six months, the Eugene city council has scheduled a work session Monday night during which the outline of terms for the proposed land swap between the city and University of Oregon that will be used to reroute Leo Harris Parkway in order to accommodate maintaining two outdoor practice fields in addition to the proposed 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility, which was announced in Oct. 2021 with the goal of completion in 2024.
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
WWEEK
Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Interim Director Leah Feldon Are Finalists for Top Environmental Quality Job
As Gov. Tina Kotek rounds out the hiring of new agency directors, two finalists have emerged for one of the most visible government executive jobs in Salem. WW has learned that the remaining candidates to replace Richard Whitman as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality are interim director Leah Feldon, a longtime senior DEQ staffer, and Jamie McLeod-Skinner, an environmental lawyer.
KGW
Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
