Christian County Schools Receives Approval for Class 6A Reassignment in Football
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (January 20, 2023). The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control recently approved a Christian County Public Schools request for Christian County High School football to participate in Class 6A beginning the 2023 playing season. Christian County High School will be assigned to Class 6A, District 1 along with Daviess County, Henderson County, and McCracken County.
Christian County’s Dan Goble to be inducted to the KHSAA Hall of Fame
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will induct its Class of 2023 into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame presented by Roberts Insurance on Sunday, April 30, at the Central Bank Center Ballroom in Lexington. With the addition of this year’s 14-member class, the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame will surpass the half-century mark with 505 all-time members.
Five Christian Co. residents chosen to serve in Leadership West Kentucky
The inaugural class of Leadership West Kentucky, a new regional leadership development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance was recently launched with 30 participants from throughout west Kentucky, including five from Christian County. According to a news release, those five are Martha Argotte, Ruth Lynch, Josh Ryan,...
2023-2024 KHSAA Football Alignment Approved
The KHSAA Board of Control approved the new football alignment for the 2023-24 seasons. The Hopkinsville Tigers will remain in the Class 4A 1st District while Christian County will move up to Class 6A and play in the 1st District. Joining Hopkinsville in Class 4A, 1st District will be Allen...
Matt Gossett
(Age 41, of Cloverdale, IN and formerly of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday January 21st at 1pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Judges Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville.
Teddy Bear Toss is Saturday night at HHS-CCHS game
Jennie Stuart Health and the WHOP Family of Stations are partnering up Saturday night for a Teddy Bear Toss, with all of the donated stuffed animals going to the Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center. Chris Jung with Jennie Stuart says the game is Saturday night at 7:30 at Christian County...
Scott Elliott Estes
(Age 51, of Hopkinsville) Memorial services will be Sunday January 22nd at 4pm at Kings Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday from 2pm till the service hour at Kings Funeral Home.
Roland Beaird Jr
(Age 75) Funeral service will be Tuesday January 24th at 1pm at Bank Street AME in Russellville. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am till the service hour. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Scott Estes, Pennyrile Area Community Band director, dead at 51
Scott Estes, a former Christian County High School band director who was instrumental in the creation of the Pennyrile Area Community Band, has died at the age of 51. Estes was the director of the local band that organized in 2017 and he has also been a realtor in Hopkinsville the last several years, according to an obituary from King’s Funeral Home.
Johnnie M. Kelly
(Age 94, of Clarksville, TN) No service will be held. Christian Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
Albert “Bert” Finley Jr
(Age 66, of Hopkinsville and formerly of Daytona Beach, FL) Celebration of Life will be Saturday January 21st from 1pm to 5pm at the Hopkinsville Brewing Company. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Visit Hopkinsville to host Scripps Spelling Bee qualifying event
Visit Hopkinsville is now an official 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee regional partner, which will give students an opportunity to participate in America’s longest-running educational competition. According to a news release, Visit Hopkinsville is the only organization in the state that will be guaranteeing a Kentucky student has the...
Lafayette continuing as incorporated town
Christian County’s smallest city has no intention of giving up its incorporated status anytime soon, despite recent reports it may happen against the town’s will. Department for Local Government spokesman Logan Fogle named Lafayette among nine Kentucky cities that could be dissolved in a Herald-Leader story. Some of the towns didn’t have a functioning government to accept COVID relief funds that were designated to each Kentucky municipality and at least some didn’t meet mandatory requirements of listing an address and phone number for their city hall.
Driver seriously injured in Clarksville head-on collision
One person was severely injured in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Tiny Town Road at the Outlaw Field Road intersection. It happened about 2:50 p.m. and Clarksville police say a driver who was extricated from their vehicle was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with serious injuries. Names of those...
One killed, four injured in Guthrie explosion
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
Kenny Williams
(Age 47, of Trenton) Funeral service will be Friday January 20th at 2pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12noon till the service hour at the Todd County Funeral Home.
Grand jury to hear attempted robbery charge
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear an attempted robbery charge against an Oak Grove man after he waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning in Christian District Court. Assistant County Attorney Katherine Foster and defense attorney Olivia Adams told Judge Foster Cotthoff that 53-year old Anthony Harris of Oak...
Car damaged by gunshot on Elizabeth Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating after someone shot into an unoccupied vehicle. The victim tells police an unknown suspect shot her car in the 900 block of Elizabeth Drive sometime between Tuesday evening and Thursday night, and while no one was injured, the vehicle sustained damage. The incident is being investigated...
Jackson formally sentenced, granted probation in 2019 fatal crash
Robert Jackson, the man who recently entered a guilty plea in connection with a 2019 fatal crash on Princeton Road, was formally sentenced in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday. Jackson pled guilty to reckless homicide and three counts of wanton endangerment, along with some traffic violations, for his role in the...
