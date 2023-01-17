Palm Beach State College Mourns the Loss of Yvonne S. Boice, Prominent Philanthropist and Longtime Foundation Board Member

Read full article on original website
Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim talks to Broward School Board member Lori Alhadeff about the uncertain future of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and how that is impacting the district now and moving forward.
"We're not equal anymore": Abortion advocates gather in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — Pro-choice advocates gathered in anguish and frustration Sunday in West Palm Beach, on the 50th anniversary of a landmark Supreme Court decision that no longer stands. "It's obscene, actually," said Mary Lenkersdorf of West Palm Beach. "We're not equal anymore after they took Roe away."
WPBF News 25
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic display at FAU as the university denounces group's presence
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At an event to help students find ways to get involved onFlorida Atlantic University's campus, an antisemitic group set up a table with a banner that read, "#YeIsRight." The hashtag referencing rapper Kanye West's recent antisemitic Twitter rant. Although the tweets got the rapper kicked...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Jonathan Levy, an Orthopedic Surgeon and Expert in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, joins the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at West Boca Medical Center
January 19, 2023 – Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute, along with Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, is pleased to announce Jonathan Levy, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty interest in shoulder and elbow disorders, has opened his practice, the Levy Shoulder Center at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in Boca Raton. Dr. Levy is an internationally recognized thought leader in shoulder and elbow surgery and his practice is a leading tertiary referral center for complex shoulder and elbow problems. Dr. Levy specializes in shoulder and elbow replacement, rotator cuff tears, bicep tears, shoulder instability, and shoulder and elbow fractures.
Pedestrian killed while walking on Brightline tracks in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON — A Brightline train struck and killed a pedestrian while walking along the tracks near the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway Saturday morning, according to police. The site is north of Brightline's new station in Boca Raton. The crash remains under investigation. No other information was released Saturday. It is...
Evolution of Palm Beach Gardens started with amenities for wealthy residents
The land around the Interstate 95-PGA Boulevard juncture is bustling with construction. Apartments and an office building are on their way to the PGA Station enclave. Palm Beach Post reporter Alexandra Clough recently wrote about those plans, which would add an additional 600 apartments and a 200,000-square-foot office building to the area known as PGA Station. To read that story, go here. ...
WSVN-TV
‘The results speak for themselves’: BCPS superintendent to present list of accomplishments before board
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools’ superintendent stated her case on why she should keep her job, days before the school board is once again scheduled to decide whether she stays or goes. It has been a tumultuous few months for Dr. Vickie Cartwright as she...
West Palm Beach ER doctor inspires girls at the Boys and Girls Club to dream big
An assistant medical director of the emergency department at a West Palm Beach hospital is hoping to inspire girls through mentorship at Florence De George Boys and Girls Club of West Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH SCHOOLS: No More Bandages, Other Care For Kids Without Parental Consent
TOO FAR? Parental Bill Of Rights Means School District Only Provides Life Saving Care, And Only For Minutes… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new policy just approved by the Palm Beach County School Board may be an example of the “Parents […]
Isla & Co. brings Australian themed dining to West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach's emerging Warehouse District has welcomed a new restaurant to the fold — one helmed by a chef who oversaw the kitchen at two Michelin starred Marea in New York City.
Vicky Bakery Brings Traditional, Handcrafted Cuban Pastries to Coral Springs Community
Vicky Bakery, a South Florida institution since 1972, has officially opened its newest location in Coral Springs. The family-owned Cuban bakery has been serving traditional, handcrafted pastries, sandwiches, desserts, and coffee to the community for 50 years, and its newest location, located at 2528 N. University Drive in the Royal University Plaza, is no exception.
wqcs.org
Martin County School Board Approves One-Time Bonus for Educators Hired to Teach at Select Schools
Martin County - Friday January 20, 2023: The Martin County School Board has approved an instructional supplement aimed at alleviating staffing shortages at schools with urgent hiring needs. Effective January 17, 2023, teachers hired to work at any of the Martin County School District's Title I schools or comprehensive high...
Vintage sale being held at Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach
The Armory Art Center is hosting a vintage sale called Artistry that will feature 101-year-old fashion icon Iris Apfel as the honorary chair.
Miami Proud: Father, son are rare doctor duo at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE - Rajiv Chokshi, M.D. is the director of the graduate medical education program at Broward Health Medical Center. He and his son Ruchir Chokshi, M.D. have spent a lot of time at the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. The senior Chokshi, who practices internal medicine, joined the hospital in the early 1980s. He remembers very clearly years ago when he would work weekends and his family would all stay in an apartment on the property. "Both my son and my daughter loved the cafeteria and roaming around the hospital," the senior Chokshi recalled. Ruchir Chokshi remembers how it...
POLICE ACTIVITY AT SPANISH RIVER HIGH
Full Day Of Training For Police As Parkland Anniversary Approaches. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you see a large police presence Saturday at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, do not be alarmed. The Palm Beach County School District’s police force is […]
Palm Beach County School Board approves new security policy
The School District of Palm Beach County officially has a new security policy on the books. School board members on Wednesday night unanimously approved the new rules.
Antisemitic propaganda, wood chips found on vehicles at PBSO headquarters
Antisemitic propaganda and wood chips were discovered Sunday morning in the employee parking lot at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters.
west-palm-beach-news.com
FELICE West Palm Seaside Florida Now Open
All-day Tuscan dining destination, FELICEwhich is part of the successful SA Hospitality Group that also owns Sant Ambroeus and Casa Lever, unveils its first Florida restaurant, located on the first floor of 360 Rosemary in the Square neighborhood of West Palm Beach. FELICE West Palm Beach will offer guests a taste of century-old recipes made with the finest, artisanal Italian products, which has earned the restaurant a loyal following with its New York locations.
Regal Cinemas to close movie theater near Boca Raton
Among the 39 Regal Cinemas to close are two in South Florida, including the Shadowood 16 movie theater west of Boca Raton.
