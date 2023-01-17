ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Palm Beach State College Mourns the Loss of Yvonne S. Boice, Prominent Philanthropist and Longtime Foundation Board Member

By Staff Report
palmbeachstate.edu
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Dr. Jonathan Levy, an Orthopedic Surgeon and Expert in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, joins the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at West Boca Medical Center

January 19, 2023 – Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute, along with Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, is pleased to announce Jonathan Levy, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty interest in shoulder and elbow disorders, has opened his practice, the Levy Shoulder Center at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in Boca Raton. Dr. Levy is an internationally recognized thought leader in shoulder and elbow surgery and his practice is a leading tertiary referral center for complex shoulder and elbow problems. Dr. Levy specializes in shoulder and elbow replacement, rotator cuff tears, bicep tears, shoulder instability, and shoulder and elbow fractures.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Evolution of Palm Beach Gardens started with amenities for wealthy residents

The land around the Interstate 95-PGA Boulevard juncture is bustling with construction. Apartments and an office building are on their way to the PGA Station enclave. Palm Beach Post reporter Alexandra Clough recently wrote about those plans, which would add an additional 600 apartments and a 200,000-square-foot office building to the area known as PGA Station. To read that story, go here. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Talk Media

Vicky Bakery Brings Traditional, Handcrafted Cuban Pastries to Coral Springs Community

Vicky Bakery, a South Florida institution since 1972, has officially opened its newest location in Coral Springs. The family-owned Cuban bakery has been serving traditional, handcrafted pastries, sandwiches, desserts, and coffee to the community for 50 years, and its newest location, located at 2528 N. University Drive in the Royal University Plaza, is no exception.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Father, son are rare doctor duo at Broward Health Medical Center

FORT LAUDERDALE - Rajiv Chokshi, M.D. is the director of the graduate medical education program at Broward Health Medical Center. He and his son Ruchir Chokshi, M.D. have spent a lot of time at the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. The senior Chokshi, who practices internal medicine, joined the hospital in the early 1980s. He remembers very clearly years ago when he would work weekends and his family would all stay in an apartment on the property. "Both my son and my daughter loved the cafeteria and roaming around the hospital," the senior Chokshi recalled. Ruchir Chokshi remembers how it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE ACTIVITY AT SPANISH RIVER HIGH

Full Day Of Training For Police As Parkland Anniversary Approaches. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you see a large police presence Saturday at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, do not be alarmed. The Palm Beach County School District’s police force is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

FELICE West Palm Seaside Florida Now Open

All-day Tuscan dining destination, FELICEwhich is part of the successful SA Hospitality Group that also owns Sant Ambroeus and Casa Lever, unveils its first Florida restaurant, located on the first floor of 360 Rosemary in the Square neighborhood of West Palm Beach. FELICE West Palm Beach will offer guests a taste of century-old recipes made with the finest, artisanal Italian products, which has earned the restaurant a loyal following with its New York locations.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

