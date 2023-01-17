Read full article on original website
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Archbishop will not give new prayer blessing for gay couples
The Archbishop of Canterbury will not personally use proposed new prayers to bless same-sex couples. The Church of England this week said it wants to offer blessings to gay couples but would not allow priests to marry them. Justin Welby said he celebrates the change, but has a "responsibility for...
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall
A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
BBC
People-smuggling boss who fled UK is arrested
The head of a people-smuggling ring who fled the UK to avoid jail has been arrested. Tarik Namik led a gang that brought people from Iraq and Iran to the UK hidden in lorries. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said his phone records suggested he may have been involved in smuggling at least 1,900 migrants in 50 days, charging each person about €1,800 (£1,540).
BBC
Barnsley: Jail for burglar who dug up grave in jewellery search
A "habitual criminal" who dug up a woman's grave because he believed it contained valuable jewellery has been jailed for 15 months. Wayne Joselyn, 43, damaged Ethel Maud Goodwin's remains during the "depraved desecration" of her burial site at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery. He had heard a "bizarre rumour" the grave...
BBC
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
BBC
Gloucester accountant jailed for fraud worth almost £150,000
An accountant who cheated three of her clients out of a total of almost £150,000 has been jailed for two years and four months. Sophie Workman, 32, committed "calculated and persistent fraud" between April 2016 and June 2017. She was jailed at Gloucestershire Crown Court after admitting five offences...
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
BBC
'I've been given a do not resuscitate order but I want to live'
A Lanarkshire grandmother says she is living in fear after finding out doctors issued a "do not resuscitate" order without her knowledge. The document on Marie McLean's medical file instructs medics not to attempt CPR in the event of an emergency. The 63-year-old from Airdrie says she now cannot sleep...
BBC
Unite boss Sharon Graham: I’ve been threatened over fraud inquiries
Unite chief Sharon Graham has alleged she has received threats since ordering two inquiries into how funds were spent by her union. The union has handed two reports to the police, with one uncovering what it described as "potential criminality". One inquiry investigated a contract to build an over-budget hotel...
BBC
Father and son rescued at Holywell Bay
A father and son were saved by an off-duty surf lifesaver after they became stuck in a rip current in the sea. The man, 39, suffered hypothermia after entering the water to help his 10-year-old son, who was body boarding at Holywell Bay, Cornwall on Saturday. A female member of...
BBC
India government criticises BBC's Modi documentary
The Indian government has criticised a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India: The Modi Question lacked objectivity and was propaganda. The first of the two-part series was aired in the UK on Tuesday. The...
BBC
Fatima Cates: Victorian woman who helped set up UK's first mosque honoured
A ceremony has been held to commemorate the life of a Victorian woman who helped to set up the UK's earliest-known mosque. Born Francess Elizabeth Murray, she is believed to be the first woman to convert to Islam on British soil when she became a Muslim in 1887. She adopted...
