Benjamin Matha Gantt, age 78, of Fairview School Road in Vale, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cherryville with Rev. Keith Huss officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at Warlick Funeral Home.

VALE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO