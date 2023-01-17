Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kurv.com
Construction Starts On Collegiate Academy In McAllen-The Third In The Valley
Construction is getting underway on a third collegiate academy in the Valley. Ground was broken Wednesday in McAllen for a more than 65,000 square-foot school – a project resulting from a partnership between the McAllen ISD and UTRGV. The other two collegiate academies are in Edinburg and Harlingen. The...
megadoctornews.com
Commended for Its Graduate Medical Education Program
EDINBURG, Texas – The UTRGV School of Medicine’s physician training program has been granted continued accreditation from the national council charged with evaluating and accrediting Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs across the United States. In a letter dated Jan. 11 from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education...
UTRGV hosts block party as part of Welcome Week
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley turned its first week of classes into a week of celebrations, hosting several events for new and returning students as part of Welcome Week. The block party kicked off Wednesday on the Brownsville campus. There were over 100 student organizations and university departments in […]
KRGV
Grupo Frontera performs for Edinburg Memorial School students
A group of Edinburg Memorial Middle School students were treated to a concert on Wednesday by Grupo Fontera. The local band has three hits on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, and the group's lead singer actually attended Memorial Middle School, which is why he accepted the principal's offer to perform.
k12dive.com
5 principals to watch in 2023
As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
megadoctornews.com
Alumna on Track to be Nurse Practitioner
HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program has a reputation for producing top-quality nurses like Cassandra Borjas. Borjas has worked hard both academically and professionally to get where she is today, and now she is studying for a Doctor of Nursing Practice Family Nurse Practitioner degree at Baylor University.
Alton resident wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Edinburg school district to host mass casualty event training
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events. ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses...
KRGV
Community gathers to clean up historical cemetery in Edinburg
One Valley volunteer is doing a community effort to keep a cemetery clean. That specific cemetery is more than just a piece of Valley history but also a piece of her family’s history. Sabrina Walker Hernandez spent her morning cleaning up the Historic Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg, an effort...
Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
Brownsville zoo reports ‘unexpected loss’ of stingrays; Investigation begins
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after the Gladys Porter Zoo announced the death of five aquatic animals on Tuesday. Aquarium staff at the zoo said the death of five stingrays at Stingray Landing in the Russell Aquatic Ecology Center as an “unexpected loss.” According to a press release from Gladys Porter Zoo, […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen FD receives new updated unit
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department hosted a “Push Back” ceremony Monday in commemoration of its new unit. The new unit is equipped with typical fire truck gear but has been customized with new updated features. “If there’s a car that gets submerged into a...
IMAS to celebrate Lunar New Year
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Arts & Science will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with its annual Lunar New Year Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, and will feature traditional Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese crafts, games and more. Multiple performances and […]
KRGV
Valley businesses seeing hiring challenges
While there has been a drop in the state’s unemployment rate over the past two years, employers are still finding it difficult to not only keep current workers, but also hire new employees. Over at Station One in Harlingen, General Manager Omar Trevino has been looking to fill three...
These five truck models dominated list of Valley’s used-vehicle purchases in 2022
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Despite used car prices reaching an all-time high in 2022, a recent study revealed which vehicles were the most popular purchases among Brownsville residents. The iSeeCars study observed 9.8 million one-to-five-year-old used vehicle sales in 2022. The number one vehicle sold in the Brownsville, Harlingen, Weslaco and McAllen area was the […]
District addresses alarm after video of school fight at Grulla High School
GRULLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some residents and parents are expressing alarm this week on social media after a video began circulating, showing a fight between two Grulla High School students. One of the girls in the fight appeared to have been knocked unconscious as other students watch on and before a substitute teacher can been […]
KRGV
Legal issues stall DNA sampling on unidentified Cameron County bodies
For years, the bodies of at least 15 individuals have remained buried in Brownsville without a known name or family link. Their DNA samples are not on file, according to a university forensic science group. That group wants to exhume the bodies and extract DNA, but until now they’re hitting a legal roadblock.
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx
If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
KRGV
Pharr taquería receives increase in customers following viral social media post
A Pharr restaurant struggling to stay afloat is now seeing more customers after a social media post went viral. The owners of Mr. Pancho's Taquería Jalisco said they were thinking about closing their restaurant until their daughter made a plea on social media. "It was going to break my...
KRGV
City of Weslaco addressing concerns at Weslaco school zone
Parents whose children attend Margo Elementary in Weslaco are still waiting for crosswalks to be painted in front of the school. On October 2022, parents expressed concern to 5 On Your Side over fast drivers in school zones. On Tuesday, the city of Weslaco announced they are removing the campus’...
