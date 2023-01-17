ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

megadoctornews.com

Commended for Its Graduate Medical Education Program

EDINBURG, Texas – The UTRGV School of Medicine’s physician training program has been granted continued accreditation from the national council charged with evaluating and accrediting Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs across the United States. In a letter dated Jan. 11 from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV hosts block party as part of Welcome Week

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley turned its first week of classes into a week of celebrations, hosting several events for new and returning students as part of Welcome Week. The block party kicked off Wednesday on the Brownsville campus. There were over 100 student organizations and university departments in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Grupo Frontera performs for Edinburg Memorial School students

A group of Edinburg Memorial Middle School students were treated to a concert on Wednesday by Grupo Fontera. The local band has three hits on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, and the group's lead singer actually attended Memorial Middle School, which is why he accepted the principal's offer to perform.
EDINBURG, TX
k12dive.com

5 principals to watch in 2023

As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
megadoctornews.com

Alumna on Track to be Nurse Practitioner

HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program has a reputation for producing top-quality nurses like Cassandra Borjas. Borjas has worked hard both academically and professionally to get where she is today, and now she is studying for a Doctor of Nursing Practice Family Nurse Practitioner degree at Baylor University.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton resident wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting […]
ALTON, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Edinburg school district to host mass casualty event training

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events. ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Community gathers to clean up historical cemetery in Edinburg

One Valley volunteer is doing a community effort to keep a cemetery clean. That specific cemetery is more than just a piece of Valley history but also a piece of her family’s history. Sabrina Walker Hernandez spent her morning cleaning up the Historic Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg, an effort...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen FD receives new updated unit

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department hosted a “Push Back” ceremony Monday in commemoration of its new unit. The new unit is equipped with typical fire truck gear but has been customized with new updated features. “If there’s a car that gets submerged into a...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

IMAS to celebrate Lunar New Year

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Arts & Science will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with its annual Lunar New Year Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, and will feature traditional Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese crafts, games and more. Multiple performances and […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Valley businesses seeing hiring challenges

While there has been a drop in the state’s unemployment rate over the past two years, employers are still finding it difficult to not only keep current workers, but also hire new employees. Over at Station One in Harlingen, General Manager Omar Trevino has been looking to fill three...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

These five truck models dominated list of Valley’s used-vehicle purchases in 2022

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Despite used car prices reaching an all-time high in 2022, a recent study revealed which vehicles were the most popular purchases among Brownsville residents. The iSeeCars study observed 9.8 million one-to-five-year-old used vehicle sales in 2022. The number one vehicle sold in the Brownsville, Harlingen, Weslaco and McAllen area was the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KIXS FM 108

Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx

If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
PHARR, TX
KRGV

City of Weslaco addressing concerns at Weslaco school zone

Parents whose children attend Margo Elementary in Weslaco are still waiting for crosswalks to be painted in front of the school. On October 2022, parents expressed concern to 5 On Your Side over fast drivers in school zones. On Tuesday, the city of Weslaco announced they are removing the campus’...
WESLACO, TX

