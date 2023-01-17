ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

GRAPHIC-LME zinc stocks plunge to 1989 low, but Chinese levels rebound

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange zinc inventories have tumbled to the lowest levels in more than three decades, but rising stocks and tepid demand in top metals consumer China are helping to dampen concern about potential shortages. Shutdowns of some European zinc smelters this year due to...
NASDAQ

METALS-Copper rally falters as focus shifts back to weak demand

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices came under pressure on Monday as focus shifted back to weakening demand, particularly in top consumer China, while negative sentiment was reinforced by a firmer dollar. Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% at $9,169 a tonne at...
investing.com

BHP, Rio Tinto shares rally on strong production, China hopes

Investing.com -- Shares of Australian mining giants BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) and Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX:RIO) rose on Thursday following strong production reports from both firms, as well as increased optimism over an economic recovery in China, their biggest market. BHP’s Australian shares rose 1.4% and were trading just below...
NASDAQ

Miners drag Australian shares lower on China COVID worries

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, pulled down by mining stocks after China reported a sharp rise in COVID-related deaths since abandoning its zero-COVID policy last month, while miner Rio Tinto reported quarterly production slightly ahead of estimates. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.2% to 7,375.1...
freightwaves.com

Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’

Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023

U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
Reuters

New Zealand house prices continue to fall as interest rates hurt

WELLINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices fell in December on the prior month as interest rates rose and more difficulty accessing bank finance contributed to continued hesitancy in the market, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.
The Independent

China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
Ethanol Producer Magazine

UNICA: Ethanol production, sales up in late December

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data that shows ethanol production by mills in the south-central region of the country was up during the second half of December. Ethanol sales were also up during the two-week period. Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 2.63 million metric...
supplychainquarterly.com

Surprising LTL strength, falling truckload rates and parcel GRI impacts: Q1 Cowen/AFS Freight Index

ATLANTA (Jan. 17, 2023) – AFS Logistics (afs.net), an industry-leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, and Cowen Research today released the Cowen/AFS Freight Index for Q1 2023, a snapshot with predictive pricing across multiple sectors in the freight industry. The latest release of the index reveals surprising less-than-truckload (LTL) strength, indicates a continued downward trend in truckload and illustrates the power of parcel general rate increases (GRIs) and surcharges to prop up express rates and drive ground to record highs in the quarter ahead.
Reuters

Oil heads for second week of gains on China demand outlook

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Oil rose on Friday and was heading for a second straight weekly gain, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China and resulting expectations of a boost to fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy.
investing.com

Crude oil higher; IEA forecasts Chinese demand surge

Investing.com -- Oil prices rose Wednesday, climbing to their highest levels in over a month after the International Energy Agency forecast rebounding Chinese demand would result in a sharp swing in the global supply-demand balance this year. By 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.5% higher at $81.61...
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods.
Benzinga

Ericsson, Nordstrom And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR shares tumbled 15.8% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after climbing over 38% on Thursday. Gorilla Technology Group, on Thursday, completed the acquisition of the tech stack of SeeQuestor Limited.

