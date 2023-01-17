LINCOLNTON – A pedestrian was struck by a train near South Flint Street in Lincolnton Wednesday morning. Officers from the Lincolnton Police Department were dispatched with other local agencies at 10:13 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, appeared to have been walking west in the middle of the railroad tracks near South Flint Street. A CSX train was also traveling west as it approached Mr. Elmore. According to the train engineers, several horn signals were given but Mr. Elmore seemed to be unaware the train was behind him. The train was unable to avoid striking Mr. Elmore and he was found deceased when first responders arrived.

LINCOLNTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO