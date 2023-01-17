Read full article on original website
Benjamin Matha Gantt
Benjamin Matha Gantt, age 78, of Fairview School Road in Vale, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cherryville with Rev. Keith Huss officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at Warlick Funeral Home.
William “Will” Dale Carte, Jr.
William “Will” Dale Carte, Jr., age 63, of River Hill Trail in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Mr. Carte was born Aug. 25, 1959, in Smyrna, Tenn., to the late William Dale Carte, Sr. and Vera Vee Linville Carte. Before retirement, he worked as a superintendent...
Peggy Thornburg Heavner
Peggy Thornburg Heavner, of Lincolnton, entered her eternal home on Jan. 18, 2023. Born in Lincoln County on Nov. 3, 1931, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Dorus C. Thornburg and Ollie Mae Kiser Thornburg. Peggy retired from Lincoln Bonded Warehouse after 43 years of service....
Nancy Phillips Burns
Nancy Phillips Burns, age 86, of Iron Station, formerly of Rutherfordton, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Peak Resources of Cherryville, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on Jan. 25, 1936, in Greer, S.C. to Bruce and Idilla Phillips and was raised by her grandparents, Gary and Maude Armstrong.
Charles Douglas “Doug” Hopkins
Charles Douglas “Doug” Hopkins , age 91 of Vale, passed away peacefully, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at his residence. He was born May 11, 1931 in Belmont to the late Charles Howard and Grace Robinson Hopkins. He attended Belmont High School and was a Korean War Veteran of the United States Army serving from Oct. 17, 1952 to Oct. 16, 1954. Doug retired from Package Products in Charlotte. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be remembered fondly by his family and friends.
Pickleball continues to grow as a sport
LINCOLNTON – Formerly an avid tennis player, Ronnie White would bring his wife, Cindy, along to play as well. “I just played socially,” Ronnie White said. “She would play with me when I didn’t have a partner. I’d hit it to her, and she’d hit it away.”
Lincoln County Industry of the Year
LINCOLNTON – An industry that has been operating in Lincolnton since 2005 is the 2022 Lincoln County’s Industry of the Year. Active Concepts, which has been in business since 2000, manufactures specialty actives for cosmetics and personal care. “We don’t make finished cosmetics,” Erica Batounis, general manager said....
Wolves' wrestlers handle East Burke
The Lincolnton High wrestling team rolled over East Burke on Tuesday night 57-16. The Wolves won 11 of the fourteen matches. Individual results are listed below.
LHS selects Angle to lead football program
Jaden Angle has been named the next head football coach at Lincolnton High School. The 28-year-old was approved for the position by the Lincoln County School Board at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Board of Education opens 2023-2024 school calendar for community input
LINCOLNTON – At their most recent board meeting, which was held Tuesday evening, the Lincoln County Board of Education approved that the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year stand open for 25 days for community input. A survey is available on-line at Lincoln County Schools website at https://www.lcsnc.org.
