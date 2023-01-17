At least eight people were shot at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce, Florida, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said. One person is in critical condition and four others were injured in the chaos following the gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.Shots were fired over a "disagreement of some sort" following "MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day" at Ilous Ellis Park, said St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester. Eight people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Hester said. Updates on the conditions of the seven who were not in critical...

