Mondovi, WI

WSAW

Clark County Humane Society finds forever homes for new Golden Retriever puppies

NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Humane Society received an outpour of feedback and applications for their latest litter of Golden Retriever puppies. There were 17 new puppies in total and so far, one puppy has already found its forever home. The Clark County Humane Society said the other 16 are scheduled to go to their homes this Friday and Saturday.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota-based free, prepared meal program expands

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota-based program that aims to give well-balanced home-cooked meals to families in need is expanding and changing its name. The Minnesota Central Kitchen, a hunger-relief program started by Twin Cities-based food bank Second Harvest Heartland is changing its name to Kitchen Coalition. It partners with Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
WSAW

Rock Fest announces full 2023 lineup

CADOTT, Wis. (WSAW) - The largest 3-day rock music and camping event in the U.S. has announced next summer’s lineup. Rock Fest 2023 will feature headliners Slipknot, Pantera, and Godsmack July 13-15. Ice Cube, Papa Roach, and Falling in Reverse will also perform alongside 75+ bands over the course of the 3-day festival.
WSAW

How restraining orders impact cases of domestic violence

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County District Attorney said the victim of a Chippewa Falls shooting on Saturday, filed a restraining order against the suspect, Joshua Moggo, two weeks before the shooting. Jeni H., Domestic Violence Program director at Family Support Center, said this isn’t the only case...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Minnesota Reformer

Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.

WEAVER, Wabasha County  — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE

