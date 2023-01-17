Read full article on original website
WSAW
Clark County Humane Society finds forever homes for new Golden Retriever puppies
NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Humane Society received an outpour of feedback and applications for their latest litter of Golden Retriever puppies. There were 17 new puppies in total and so far, one puppy has already found its forever home. The Clark County Humane Society said the other 16 are scheduled to go to their homes this Friday and Saturday.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota-based free, prepared meal program expands
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota-based program that aims to give well-balanced home-cooked meals to families in need is expanding and changing its name. The Minnesota Central Kitchen, a hunger-relief program started by Twin Cities-based food bank Second Harvest Heartland is changing its name to Kitchen Coalition. It partners with Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
WSAW
Rock Fest announces full 2023 lineup
CADOTT, Wis. (WSAW) - The largest 3-day rock music and camping event in the U.S. has announced next summer’s lineup. Rock Fest 2023 will feature headliners Slipknot, Pantera, and Godsmack July 13-15. Ice Cube, Papa Roach, and Falling in Reverse will also perform alongside 75+ bands over the course of the 3-day festival.
WSAW
How restraining orders impact cases of domestic violence
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County District Attorney said the victim of a Chippewa Falls shooting on Saturday, filed a restraining order against the suspect, Joshua Moggo, two weeks before the shooting. Jeni H., Domestic Violence Program director at Family Support Center, said this isn’t the only case...
Watch: Mini-pileup in Maplewood during slick morning conditions
Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured multiple cars piling up in Maplewood as rain and near-freezing conditions slicked up the roads Monday night into Tuesday morning. The pileup happened on Hwy. 61 near Hwy. 36 during the early morning commute. The video shows one truck sliding into the center median...
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Driver dies after being ejected in crash, trapped under vehicle
A man was killed after becoming trapped under his vehicle following a crash. The crash happened on Sunday evening on State Highway 29 in St. Croix County, with police receiving an emergency call at 10:38 p.m. St. Croix County sheriff's deputies arrived to find a 2013 Chevy Impala had left...
Ramsey Co. attorney's office reviewing cases where former medical examiner testified or investigated
Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and his office are investigating cases where former county medical examiner Dr. Michael McGee testified or investigated. At least one murder conviction has already been dropped.
