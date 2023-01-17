ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kfdi.com

Arrest made after threat to Wichita school

Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help

JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg teenager accused of drunk driving crash

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg police, Crawford County EMS, and Pittsburg Fire Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Authorities say Shane J. Baeza, 18, of Pittsburg, was driving a Chevy pickup and crashed into a parked Ford Ranger pickup. Police suspect Baeza was driving under...
fourstateshomepage.com

Seneca man arrested for Jan. 6 Riot felony charges

WASHINGTON — A Seneca, Missouri man was arrested on felony charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer, and other actions during the U.S. Capitol Riot on January 6th, 2021, according to the Department of Justice. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District...
