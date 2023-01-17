Read full article on original website
Two people hurt after vehicle chase in west Wichita
Two people are hurt after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in west Wichita early Sunday morning, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after threat to Wichita school
Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
Homeless trash could take weeks to be picked up, WPD says
According to WPD Policy 503, 72-hours-notice to vacate must be given to those in violation of the city's no camping ordinance. After 72 hours have passed, the city can then start the clean-up process of picking up trash at homeless/abandoned camp sites.
Multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closes I-70 between Airpark, Kansas border
A multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. I-70 is closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins) and the Kansas border (10 miles west of Burlington) due to...
Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help
JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
CDC puts 12 Kansas counties at medium COVID-19 community level, 1 at high this week
Kansas has a seven-day rolling average of 153 new COVID-19 cases per day as of Jan. 18, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. As of Jan. 18, the state has seen 1,937 new cases and 69 deaths since Jan. 11. Sedgwick County remains at low community level,...
Who could run for mayor in Wichita this year? Here are six potential candidates
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple could face a crowded field of big-name challengers in the 2023 city elections. Pete Meitzner, chairman of the Sedgwick County Commission and a former City Council member, is flirting with a potential run at the city’s highest office. Bryan Frye, a term-limited City Council member...
Pittsburg teenager accused of drunk driving crash
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg police, Crawford County EMS, and Pittsburg Fire Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Authorities say Shane J. Baeza, 18, of Pittsburg, was driving a Chevy pickup and crashed into a parked Ford Ranger pickup. Police suspect Baeza was driving under...
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
Seneca man arrested for Jan. 6 Riot felony charges
WASHINGTON — A Seneca, Missouri man was arrested on felony charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer, and other actions during the U.S. Capitol Riot on January 6th, 2021, according to the Department of Justice. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District...
Joplin man accused of shoving officer during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
Federal prosecutors allege a Joplin, Missouri, man shoved an officer during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, among other things.
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the Country
From decaying buildings to forgotten mining shafts, abandoned places can definitely be creepy but some, are actually pretty cool. The online travel publication known as Thrillist has scoured the country for some of the most fascinating ghost towns and there's one in Missouri that's been dubbed one of the coolest in the United States. Keep reading to learn more.
