After Kraken scored first two goals of the game, then go up 3-2, New Jersey ties matters later. Andre Burakovsky scores the overtime winner. Thursday night's matchup with top-tier Eastern Conference foe New Jersey was exactly the kind of game Kraken coach Dave Hakstol knows will be plentiful during what is undeniably a Seattle run at a postseason spot in just its second season. He's said it more than few times in media scrums: His team has to be prepared to play and win a lot of 3-2 games. It all came down to protecting a slim one-goal lead over the final 20 minutes.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO