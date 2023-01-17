Read full article on original website
2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled
The forwards ranked second and fourth in the NHL in scoring (Draisaitl, 70; Pastrnak, 63) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (84) entering Thursday. The All-Star Fan Vote determined the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions: the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific. The initial rosters were selected by the NHL hockey operations department, which chose one player from each of the 32 NHL teams and were revealed Jan. 5. The final 12 players were announced Thursday.
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators
6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness had a special moment after the formal part of the team's morning skate on Saturday. He helped his grandson take some strides on the Canadian Tire Centre ice. "Had him on the ice for...
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
Recap: Tough Third Period Sinks Ducks in 6-3 Loss to Sabres
The loss dropped Anaheim to 1-2-1 on its six-game road trip and 13-29-5 on the season. Zegras scored twice in the second period, erasing Buffalo's 2-0 lead, and added an assist for his fifth career three-point performance. The 21-year-old Zegras now leads the Ducks in scoring (17-23=40) and goals this season.
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 47: Dallas Stars (26-13-7, 59 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, 56...
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Oct. 12 (5-3 L @ EDM), Dec. 23 (5-2 W @ EDM) and Jan. 21 (home). The Canucks are 109-121-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 60-52-12-7 record at home. Vancouver is 3-4-3 in their last 10...
Bruins Issue Update On Tomas Nosek
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 21, the following update on forward Tomas Nosek :. Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left foot during the team's 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Thursday, January 19. He will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks.
Projected Lineup: Jan. 21 vs. Chicago
Following a stellar 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday - arguably one of the Blues' best home games of the season - Head Coach Craig Berube isn't expected to make any lineup changes for Saturday's matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Enterprise...
Husso, Red Wings hold off Golden Knights, end 3-game skid
LAS VEGAS -- Ville Husso made 33 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. It was Husso's first win against the Golden Knights, having gone 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. "I don't think we...
FLA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens were unable to secure a third straight win on Thursday, falling 6-2 to the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. Head coach Martin St-Louis iced the same lineup he used in Tuesday's win over the Jets. Sam Montembeault once again got the start in goal. The...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. LIGHTNING
FLAMES (21-16-9) vs. LIGHTNING (29-14-1) 1 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (41) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (65) Goals - Brayden Point...
Panthers score 5 straight in 2nd, defeat Canadiens
Matthew Tkachuk scored 2 goals while Sam Reinhart recorded 1 goal and 2 assists to lift the Panthers to a 6-2 win over the Canadiens. Florida scored four times on the power play during the run, becoming the first NHL team to do so in one period this season. "We...
Coach's Challenge: NSH @ STL - 2:03 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Nashville. Explanation: Video review determined Nashville's Jeremy Lauzon impaired Jordan Binnington's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 19
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup with the Panthers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 19. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 56 -...
Kraken end Devils' 5-game winning streak with OT victory
SEATTLE -- Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime, and the Seattle Kraken ended the New Jersey Devils' five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. Burakovsky circled the zone with the puck before scoring five-hole on Mackenzie Blackwood from the right face-off circle. "Those points...
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
Recap: Canes Score Five Consecutive To Beat Wild
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes earned a quality win on Thursday, taking a 5-2 victory from the Minnesota Wild. Returning to game action for the first time in four days, the Canes squandered a big opportunity to take control of the contest in the first period. Gifted three power play opportunities, the home side went 0/3, overcomplicating their efforts and struggling to hit the net.
Final Buzzer: On Time in OT
After Kraken scored first two goals of the game, then go up 3-2, New Jersey ties matters later. Andre Burakovsky scores the overtime winner. Thursday night's matchup with top-tier Eastern Conference foe New Jersey was exactly the kind of game Kraken coach Dave Hakstol knows will be plentiful during what is undeniably a Seattle run at a postseason spot in just its second season. He's said it more than few times in media scrums: His team has to be prepared to play and win a lot of 3-2 games. It all came down to protecting a slim one-goal lead over the final 20 minutes.
Panthers Announce Event Schedule for 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers in partnership with Visit Lauderdale announced today additional events that will take place in South Florida surrounding the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. Florida Panthers FTL Beach Sweep - Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Florida Panthers will host...
