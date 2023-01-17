Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Nate Oats, Greg Byrne and Alabama basketball hit Buc-ee’s after fog forces Tide to bus home
Weather wreaked havoc on the Alabama basketball team’s travel schedule Tuesday night after the Crimson Tide’s 78-66 win over Vanderbilt. So, Nate Oats and Greg Byrne and the boys did what any well-traveled team would do. They called an audible and followed the scent of the chopped brisket barbecue sandwiches.
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats details past few days since Darius Miles' murder charge
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats described the past few days as shocking since player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.
At least 6 killed after powerful tornado slams Alabama
A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. David Hill, sheriff for Autauga County, Alabama, confirmed to CBS News that there were at least six fatalities in the county. Ernie Baggett, emergency management agency director in Autauga County, Alabama, told CBS News that about 40 homes were damaged or destroyed. The tornado's destruction traversed a path of about 20 miles in the communities of Old Kingston and Marbury, Baggett said.Search and...
