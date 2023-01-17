Read full article on original website
Yoakum girls basketball: Lady Bulldogs won both two district games last week
The Lady Bulldogs picked up wins in both district games from last week. Jayana Phillips and Destiny Rios each scored 14 points in the Lady ‘’Dogs 59-42 win at Palacios Jan. 10. Yoakum started off with a 19-13 lead in the first quarter and slightly outscored the Sharkettes...
Lavaca County 4-H team advances at State
On Sunday, January 15, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held their Dairy Judging Contest that was also the 4-H State Dairy Judging Contest. In the overall contest, the Lavaca County Senior Team of Brenden Henke, Zachary Henke, Nathan Henke and Brooklyn Griffith placed 5th. In the State 4-H Contest, they placed 2nd which qualified them to advance to the North American International Livestock Expo in Kentucky in November. In the 4-H contest, individually, Nathan received 3rd, Brenden 4th, Zachary 10th, and Brooklyn 19th. Congratulations on this accomplishment and good luck in November representing Texas 4-H!
Ground crews still investigating yesterday’s plane crash near Yoakum
One day after a single prop plane from out of state crashed into a field not far from the Yoakum Regional Airport, their intended destination, officials have released additional information about the Jan. 17 crash. Five people were aboard the downed plane, four of whom lost their lives at about...
Plane crash between Hallettsville and Yoakum kills four, injures one
Four of the five people aboard a single propeller aircraft that had radioed in it was about to land on a scheduled flight to the Yoakum Regional Airport were confirmed dead after the plane went down just a few miles northeast of its intended destination Tuesday morning, officials said. "We...
