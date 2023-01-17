On Sunday, January 15, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held their Dairy Judging Contest that was also the 4-H State Dairy Judging Contest. In the overall contest, the Lavaca County Senior Team of Brenden Henke, Zachary Henke, Nathan Henke and Brooklyn Griffith placed 5th. In the State 4-H Contest, they placed 2nd which qualified them to advance to the North American International Livestock Expo in Kentucky in November. In the 4-H contest, individually, Nathan received 3rd, Brenden 4th, Zachary 10th, and Brooklyn 19th. Congratulations on this accomplishment and good luck in November representing Texas 4-H!

