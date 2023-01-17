Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Made in Marion Fashion Show returns Feb. 18 at Phillips Memorial Auditorium
The Made in Marion Fashion Show is back on for 2023, according to organizer and show director Della Maynor. . “Some people have been asking me to do it again, so I’m going to do it Feb. 18 at Phillips Memorial Auditorium on the historic Lincoln Campus,” Maynor said. It will be at 5 p.m., and tickets are now available.
alreporter.com
Selma community organizers, faith leaders, residents come together
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Perry County Commissioner Indicted on Voter Fraud calls Prosecutor a ‘Buffoon,’ Merrill a ‘Womanizer’
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., indicted this week on voter fraud charges, is lashing out at the outgoing district attorney who secured the indictment and Alabama’s secretary of state. Turner, in a lengthy Facebook post, described 4th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson as “ousted” and said...
selmasun.com
Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten. Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
thecutoffnews.com
Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance to Serve as SBA Disaster Recovery Center in Selma, AL
Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance (CARA) in partnership with the Small Business Administration (SBA) will serve as the SBA Disaster Recovery Center. The SBA offers disaster assistance in the form of low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters located in regions affected by declared disasters. SBA also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations with working capital to help overcome the economic injury of a declared disaster. The business community can visit the center located at 2300 Summerfield Road, Selma, AL 36701 in the GTC Administrative Building beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Affected businesses can apply online or visit the center to apply. More information can be found online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ or by calling (334) 872-0888.
Troy Messenger
Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado
Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Eddie Brooks, Jr. of Uniontown
Eddie Brooks, Jr is a Vietnam veteran and still serving through his barbershop in Uniontown. In fact, he even gives free haircuts to the homebound and will take older community members to their appointments. His sister Georgia Askew nominated him for the award. “He’s a very giving person, and I...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
lowndessignal.com
Hayneville church serves storm-ravaged Selma communities
After tornados ravaged Selma on Thursday, volunteers from Imago Dei Church at the 45 in Hayneville sprang into action in the wake of devastation Friday, serving up hot, boxed lunches and offering prayer and comfort to hurting Selma communities. In a social media post, Pastor Davey Lyon announced the church’s...
Michael Davis not ‘the bad guy’ in death of Jamea Jonea Harris, attorney says
Michael Lynn Davis, charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting on the Strip, is not the ‘bad guy’ in what happened early Sunday morning, his attorney said Thursday. Davis, 20, and former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 21, are charged in the slaying of 23-year-old...
Shelby Reporter
Bikes 4 Kids to donate bicycles in Selma relief effort
CHELSEA – As the many needs are being met through the charity of others, Bikes 4 Kids hopes to meet transportation and recreational needs for those in Selma who have suffered from the recent tornado. The Chelsea-based nonprofit, Bikes 4 Kids, is collecting bicycles and everyday items to bring...
WSFA
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
wvtm13.com
Alabama Attorney General tours storm damage in Selma, urges awareness of scams
SELMA, Ala. — Alabama's Attorney General got a close-up look at the storm damage in Selma and urged folks affected by the storm to be aware of scams. Steve Marshall, along with other local and civic leaders, held a news conference to update storm survivors on efforts to combat predatory behavior against them and those who want to help.
WLOS.com
Hearts with Hands sends shipment of disaster relief supplies to Alabama tornado victims
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hearts with Hands is reaching out to support tornado victims in Selma, Alabama, after twisters struck the town last week, destroying homes and businesses. A total of nine people died in the tornadoes across the Southeast. Hearts with Hands said Wednesday, Jan. 18 it is...
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
wvtm13.com
Mother & stepfather of mother shot and killed Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa want the world to know about their Princess Jamea
23-year-old Jamea Harris of Birmingham was shot and killed early Sunday morning near the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Her mother and her stepfather are talking with WVTM13 about the daughter they lost and the mother her son will miss.
elmoreautauganews.com
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
WBUR
How Selma, Alabama, is recovering after deadly tornados
Alabama is still reeling after deadly tornados hit the state last week and killed at least seven people. In Selma, the tornados tore through homes and businesses. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with Kyle Gassiott, host and producer at Troy Public Radio in Alabama.
apr.org
FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help
The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
