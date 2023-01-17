Read full article on original website
thecutoffnews.com
Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance to Serve as SBA Disaster Recovery Center in Selma, AL
Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance (CARA) in partnership with the Small Business Administration (SBA) will serve as the SBA Disaster Recovery Center. The SBA offers disaster assistance in the form of low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters located in regions affected by declared disasters. SBA also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations with working capital to help overcome the economic injury of a declared disaster. The business community can visit the center located at 2300 Summerfield Road, Selma, AL 36701 in the GTC Administrative Building beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Affected businesses can apply online or visit the center to apply. More information can be found online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ or by calling (334) 872-0888.
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority offering Emergency Housing Voucher Program
Selma Housing Authority (SHA), in partnership with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is offering its Emergency Housing Voucher Program for those who have been affected by last week's weather events. The initial number of vouchers is 15, though more vouchers may become available as allocations from HUD...
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
alreporter.com
Selma community organizers, faith leaders, residents come together
Tornado damage at the Crosspoint Christian Daycare Center in Selma, Alabama. Amanda McCloud/Twitter. Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum...
selmasun.com
What to expect after you apply for FEMA assistance
If you live in Autauga or Dallas County and were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred on Jan. 12, 2023, FEMA may be able to help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance. There...
wvtm13.com
Hale County seeking disaster assistance
HALE COUNTY, Ala. — The federal government is providing relief as many residents across Alabama are recovering from last week’s deadly tornadoes. President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration in Alabama to help bring recovery efforts to the areas affected by last week’s storms. Hale County...
apr.org
FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help
The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
thecutoffnews.com
GIVING BACK to Recent Tornado Victims of Selma & Dallas County’s
The Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Hueytown Boys and Girls Club to help the victims of the devastating tornadoes in Selma and Dallas County. They are hosting a food and supplies drive from January 17th through January 20th. Items Collecting: Water, Toiletries, and Nonperishable Foods (no clothing!) Items can be dropped at the Hueytown Boys ad Girls Club located at 821 John Williamson Drive - Hueytown, between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm. For more information, please call 205.744.3070.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
wpsdlocal6.com
Selma churches share hope, praise after storm
Churches anchor much of the community for many in Selma. Churches also played an integral role in the civil rights movement. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday is celebrated Monday, led the 1965 voting rights march from Brown Chapel AME Church.
Roy S. Johnson: Now, Selma may finally be seen and restored
This is an opinion column. Maybe now they’ll see. See Selma. Finally. Do what should have been done a long time ago to restore one of our state’s historic treasures. No one’s screamed, pleaded, demanded that state and national officials see Selma more than the city’s homegirl, Rep. Terri Sewell. No one more than the daughter of the city where, as a child, she was inspired to become a lawyer after peeking into a courtroom while Momma Sewell waited to renew her car tag and saw J.L. Chestnut, the city’s first Black attorney, “mesmerizing those white people and weaving this amazing story,” she tells me.
alabamanews.net
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
selmasun.com
Dallas County Schools to resume classes on Wednesday
Dallas County Schools will resume classes on Wednesday, Jan. 18. In an announcement made on Monday, Superintendent Anthony Sampson said staff and students will return on Wednesday, six days after a tornado tore through Selma on Thursday. Dallas County schools were not damaged and have power. Selma schools, that incurred...
New Hale County Sheriff sworn into office
wbrc.com
IRS announces tax relief for Alabama storm victims
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents of Autauga and Dallas counties impacted by storm damage during the tornado outbreak earlier this month may be eligible for tax relief. WASHINGTON — Victims of severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes beginning Jan. 12, 2023, now have until May 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today.
WBUR
How Selma, Alabama, is recovering after deadly tornados
Alabama is still reeling after deadly tornados hit the state last week and killed at least seven people. In Selma, the tornados tore through homes and businesses. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with Kyle Gassiott, host and producer at Troy Public Radio in Alabama.
