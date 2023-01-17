DotX Control Solutions announces collaboration with EIT Manufacturing to implement slicer software for five-axis 3D printers. “The issue with three-axis printers is that that models have to be printed in flat, horizontal layers. Most of the existing slicers accommodate those printers. As a result, you are facing trouble. For instance, if the overhang angle exceeds its limit, supports will have to be printed, that you have to remove later on. This is a major problem in metal printing, for example” explains Jan Schuurmans, Director at DotX Control Solutions. “Our 5-Axis Slicer software can actually generate toolpaths for 3D printers that have five or more axis, allowing to print virtually any model without overhang. This unlocks exciting possibilities.”

