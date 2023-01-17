Read full article on original website
DotX Control Solutions Introduces Slicer Software for 5-Axis 3D Printers
DotX Control Solutions announces collaboration with EIT Manufacturing to implement slicer software for five-axis 3D printers. “The issue with three-axis printers is that that models have to be printed in flat, horizontal layers. Most of the existing slicers accommodate those printers. As a result, you are facing trouble. For instance, if the overhang angle exceeds its limit, supports will have to be printed, that you have to remove later on. This is a major problem in metal printing, for example” explains Jan Schuurmans, Director at DotX Control Solutions. “Our 5-Axis Slicer software can actually generate toolpaths for 3D printers that have five or more axis, allowing to print virtually any model without overhang. This unlocks exciting possibilities.”
FGK and AIM3D Cooperate in CEM 3D printing with a Focus on Ceramics
The 3D printing process is becoming increasingly important for glass and ceramics and now complements conventional, mould-based casting processes or even milling. Since 2021, FGK (Forschungsinstitut für Glas/Keramik) in Hoehr-Grenzhausen has been using a 3D CEM system ExAM 255 from AIM3D for research purposes. The 3D process offers major advantages with respect to time and costs when it comes to evaluating ceramic test specimens. It also enables more material combinations than standard manufacturing strategies. The focus lies on technical ceramics, but also on medical applications.
Material from Chromatic 3D Materials meets fire safety regulations for the aerospace industry
Chromatic 3D Materials, a specialist in 3D printing materials and technologies, has passed 14 CFR vertical combustion tests that demonstrate compliance with flammability standards for airworthiness. Chromatic’s durable, abrasion-resistant thermoset polyurethanes are suitable for a wide range of aircraft parts, including elastomeric components used in stowage compartments and decorative panels, as well as air ducts, cargo liners, fabric seals and many other applications.
AddUp releases a new material for the development of complex injection molds
AddUp, a specialist in metal additive manufacturing, presents a new solution for shaping AISI 420 steel. This material, commonly used in plastic injection molding, can now be used for additive manufacturing. AISI 420 steel enables mold manufacturers to develop new, more complex and efficient molds. This material is now available for all FormUp 350 New Generation Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) machines.
