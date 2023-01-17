Read full article on original website
NPR
The star of Eurovision-winning band Måneskin continues to rise with new album
MANESKIN: (Singing in Italian). SHAPIRO: It's only been a couple years since the Italian band Maneskin won, and so far, their star keeps rising. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ZITTI E BUONI") MANESKIN: (Singing in Italian). SHAPIRO: Their cover of the Four Seasons track "Beggin'" hit number one on the Spotify global...
NPR
Actor Austin Butler's vocal coach explains why he still sounds like Elvis
ELVIS PRESLEY: (Singing) I'm all shook up. MARTÍNEZ: This is MORNING EDITION. Thank you very much. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
NPR
Rachael & Vilray share a mic — and a love of old swing standards
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Sam Briger, sitting in today for Terry Gross. The duo Rachael & Vilray have a new album called "I Love A Love Song!" Listening to their music, you might think that they were singing lost jazz and swing tunes from the '30s and '40s, but they're mostly singing new songs composed by Vilray. The New York Times calls their easy, swingy music, quote, "as cozy as it is sophisticated." Rachael Price is also the lead singer of the soul-inspired rock band Lake Street Dive. I spoke with Rachael and Vilray early in 2020 about their self-titled debut. But before we get to that conversation in concert, let's hear one of their new songs from the new album. This one is called "Is A Good Man Real?"
NPR
Opera singer Tenor Limmie Pulliam reflects on his Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 47
LIMMIE PULLIAM: (As Moses, singing) Lord, who am I to go unto Pharaoh?. This is the soul-stirring tenor of Limmie Pulliam. He stopped singing for about a decade, disheartened at rejection after rejection for classical roles. But Limmie Pulliam is now singing at Carnegie Hall. He's performing in "The Ordering Of Moses," and he joins us now from New York. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
David Crosby, an icon of American rock, has died at age 81
Legendary musician David Crosby has died. He was the founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. He influenced scores of singer songwriters. Crosby helped shape rock music with powerful harmonies and a sound that blended elements of folk, pop country and psychedelia. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee was 81 years old. It was just last year that Crosby said he was done performing live, saying he was too old to do it anymore and that he didn't have the stamina or the strength. Crosby's passing came after a long illness. NPR's Eric Westervelt has this appreciation.
NPR
A star on TikTok's BOOKTok is using the platform to improve his reading skills
Oliver James is a TikTok star who has pledged to read a hundred books this year. He has struggled with reading all his life and is now teaching himself at age 34. Oliver James is a TikTok star on its BookTok platform. At 34, inspired by his children, he's teaching himself to read on the social platform.
NPR
The largest-ever toad was captured in Australia
Toadzilla stalks no longer. The cane toad is considered a national menace in Australia, even more than tourists from New Zealand. Cane toads were brought to Australia in the 1930s to combat invasive sugar cane beetles, but they often killed the predators who bit into the toad's highly poisonous skin glands. Cane toads don't have to snarl or bite. They just let a snake or a rat try to bite them, get a mouthful of poison. Classic passive-aggressive behavior, isn't it? Cane toads have been implicated in the decline of several native species in Australia, which is believed to now have 200 million of the amphibians - 200 million less one.
NPR
A couple reflects on their decision to end a pregnancy
It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. And today, we meet a couple who want to talk about something they've never shared before. TOM PETERS: We were going to talk about a secret we have. JOAN PETERS: Yeah. We were going to have a baby, and we decided...
NPR
The hit horror movie 'M3gan' taps into our fears around artificial intelligence
JENNA DAVIS: (As M3gan) Don't worry, Cady. I won't let anything harm you ever again. SHAPIRO: It speaks to our growing fascination and anxiety over artificial intelligence. In recent months, AI chatbots and image generators have captured everyone's attention. For our weekly All Tech Considered segment, NPR's Bobby Allyn is here to help separate science fiction from something actually close to reality. Hey, Bobby.
NPR
New George Santos allegations involve stealing money meant for a veteran's sick dog
The stories keep coming about George Santos, the newly elected Republican congressman from Long Island. Santos has admitted to what he calls embellishing his resume. News reports have uncovered lies about everything from where Santos graduated college, to his religion, to his campaign funds. This week, there were more allegations, including that he stole money intended for a military veteran with a sick dog. NPR's Quil Lawrence reports.
NPR
The trend of young Nigerians leaving their country in search of a better life
Japa is a playful Nigerian word that's trending in that West African country for all the wrong reasons. It's Yoruba for run away or escape, and many young Nigerians are doing just that in the thousands, leaving the country in search of a better life abroad. It was and still is a sort of comical expression, but it has also evolved into a more serious national talking point ahead of next month's elections, as NPR's Emmanuel Akinwotu reports from Lagos.
NPR
Authors explain how and why to apologize the right way
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with co-authors Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy about their new book Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies.
