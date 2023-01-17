Read full article on original website
NPR
Inflation-strapped Filipinos criticize the president's many foreign trips
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has frequently left his country for overseas visits. Filipinos facing steep inflation and food shortages at home wonder how that jet-setting benefits them. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The World Economic Forum wrapped up in Davos, Switzerland, this morning. Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was there...
NPR
Morning news brief
Leaders from Ukraine and its allies gathered around a table in Germany today. They're discussing how to help Ukraine as Russia's invasion nears its first anniversary. Many nations are sending aid, and one nation faces extra pressure to send more. Germany has yet to allow Ukraine to receive German-made battle tanks.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
NPR
When you're away from home during Lunar New Year, broaden the definition of family
What you're hearing is traditional Chinese music that's often played during the Lunar New Year, which is this weekend. In China, that means fireworks and dancing and gifts of red envelopes. You give people red envelopes filled with money, especially kids. And there's also a lot of cooking. MARTÍNEZ: Whatever...
NPR
How climate change is killing the world's languages
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Babanki). SHAPIRO: ...Or Nalik, heard on an island in Papua New Guinea. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Nalik). SHAPIRO: And some of the places where rare languages are the most concentrated are also most vulnerable to climate change. Linguists call global warming the...
NPR
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to leave office
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her intention to step down on Thursday, in a shock move that rocked the country's political landscape. Speaking to her party's annual caucus, 42-year-old Ardern said "it's time" for her to move on and that she "no longer had enough in the tank" for her premiership. She also called on a general election on Oct. 14.
NPR
As the pandemic enters its 4th year, there's still much to learn about long COVID
Dr. Eric Topol has been studying one of the toughest problems of the pandemic - long COVID, people who suffer for months or years instead of days. ERIC TOPOL: Because it's varied, because there's a diverse - almost every organ system in the body can be affected, there's unwillingness to understand this picture.
NPR
Deadly protests in Peru call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte
There's been more anger and violence overnight in Peru. Protesters flooded the streets of Lima, the capital, again last night. They want President Dina Boluarte to step down, instant elections and a new constitution. It is the latest wave of political unrest that's consumed the country for more than six weeks and claimed more than 50 lives. NPR's South American correspondent Carrie Kahn joins us now from Lima. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
The largest-ever toad was captured in Australia
Toadzilla stalks no longer. The cane toad is considered a national menace in Australia, even more than tourists from New Zealand. Cane toads were brought to Australia in the 1930s to combat invasive sugar cane beetles, but they often killed the predators who bit into the toad's highly poisonous skin glands. Cane toads don't have to snarl or bite. They just let a snake or a rat try to bite them, get a mouthful of poison. Classic passive-aggressive behavior, isn't it? Cane toads have been implicated in the decline of several native species in Australia, which is believed to now have 200 million of the amphibians - 200 million less one.
NPR
Week in politics: U.S. reaches debt ceiling; a fruitless Supreme Court investigation
The U.S. reaches its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, setting the stage for a game of chicken between President Biden and House Republicans. And a fruitless Supreme Court investigation. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The national debt reached $31.4 trillion this week. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to raise the debt limit,...
NPR
Iran is using the death penalty against protesters and government critics
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Gissou Nia, an analyst at the nonpartisan Atlantic Council, about Iran's use of the death penalty against protesters and government critics. The Iranian government's violent crackdown on protesters continues four months after demonstrations first erupted. Thousands of people have been detained, hundreds have been killed, according to the U.N.'s Human Rights Office. The Iranian government has moved from detentions and beatings to executions, and more executions are expected. Gissou Nia focuses on human rights violations and international crimes at the Atlantic Council and joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
The trend of young Nigerians leaving their country in search of a better life
Japa is a playful Nigerian word that's trending in that West African country for all the wrong reasons. It's Yoruba for run away or escape, and many young Nigerians are doing just that in the thousands, leaving the country in search of a better life abroad. It was and still is a sort of comical expression, but it has also evolved into a more serious national talking point ahead of next month's elections, as NPR's Emmanuel Akinwotu reports from Lagos.
NPR
President Biden tours storm damage in California
California's recent storms affected two-thirds of all the counties in the state. At least 21 people have died. President Biden visited the state's central coast on Thursday. And from member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports. JERIMIAH OETTING, BYLINE: The sun was out in the coastal city of Capitola, just south...
NPR
U.S. and allies pledge more heavy weapons for Ukraine
The U.S. and other NATO countries have agreed to send Ukraine more heavy weapons. The move comes amid speculation that Ukraine, Russia, or both, are planning new offensives. The U.S. and other NATO countries say they're sending what looks to be the largest package yet of heavy weapons to Ukraine. This announcement sends a clear signal that Ukraine's war with Russia may escalate in the months ahead. NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre joins us. Greg, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
In Biden's new refugee resettlement program, private citizens take the lead
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, about the pros and cons of the Biden administration's new refugee resettlement program. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The number of refugees admitted to the United States is at a record low, yet there's a new program...
NPR
A tradition of plunging in an icy river persists in Ukraine, despite the war
Thousands of Ukrainians jumped into the icy waters of the Dnipro River this week to mark the Feast of the Epiphany, which Christians say marks the baptism of Jesus Christ. Many Ukrainians jumped into the icy cold waters of Dnieper River yesterday. It's become a tradition for some members of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to mark Epiphany. And for many, it's about starting the year afresh, with a clear mind. NPR's Elissa Nadworny went out to see the custom for herself.
NPR
Allied nations — including the U.S. — met today to talk military support for Ukraine
In Germany, top Pentagon leaders met with allied nations at a U.S. air base to discuss military support for Ukraine. The U.S. is providing dozens of armored vehicles, more air defenses and artillery rounds to fight off Russia. But the big question is about tanks. Here's Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
NPR
Wall Street sees a wave of layoffs as big banks face pressure to shrink payrolls
Goldman Sachs just laid off more than 3,000 workers. Big job cuts are jarring. But on Wall Street, they're part of the way of life. Banking has always lured people with the promise of a big payday. But there's also the understanding that, if there's a bad market or you have a bad performance review, you could be out of work, and it's nothing personal. NPR's David Gura reports.
NPR
A college student aims to save us from a chatbot before it changes writing forever
Edward Tian, 22, used his winter break to create an app that helps teachers detect AI-generated essays. It comes at a time when schools are growing more concerned about the use of this technology. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Many teachers worry about students using ChatGPT. That's an artificial intelligence program. If...
NPR
Why Ukraine's allies are reluctant to send U.S. or German battle tanks
Ukraine's allies are announcing their latest weapons packages for the country. But not all of them agree on whether to share western-designed and made heavy battle tanks. Leaders from Ukraine and its allies gathered around a table in Germany today. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. They're discussing how to help Ukraine...
