HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
tigerdroppings.com

Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Dated Another Prominent QB

During the latest episode of the Back to the Beach podcast, Kristin Cavallari, who was married to former Bears QB Jay Cutler, revealed she actually dated former USC QB Matt Leinart as well... quote:. "I dated him when I was 18, my second half of my senior year. He was...
KTVB

Selena Gomez Confirms She's Single Amid Dating Rumors with Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Happily alone! Selena Gomez is responding to reports that she's sparked a romance with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. After reports and rumors began to surface earlier this week that Gomez and Taggart were an item, the songstress seemingly shot down those speculations with a message she posted to her Instagram story on Thursday.
KTVB

Martha Stewart on Her Celeb Crush Brad Pitt: He's 'Aging Beautifully' (Exclusive)

Martha Stewart is like the rest of us. She scrolls through Instagram, admires from afar, and she even crushes hard. While sipping one some of her delicious 19 Crimes lighter chardonnay with ET's Matt Cohen at her Las Vegas restaurant, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert took part in a little "Sip and Spill" game, and when it came to divulge her current celebrity crush, Stewart didn't hold back.
KTVB

Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death

Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
KTVB

Natasha Lyonne Gets Emotional Over Friends' Support as Tracee Ellis Ross Crashes Her Interview (Exclusive)

Natasha Lyonne had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday when she stepped out in Hollywood to launch her new detective series, Poker Face. The star and executive producer of the Peacock mystery was surrounded by her famous friends at the Los Angeles premiere, some of whom appear in the 10-episode case-of-the-week series and some who showed up to lend their support.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Husband Tyler Stanaland Four Months After Split

Brittany Snow has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tyler Stanaland, four months after the pair announced their separation. According to court documents obtained by ET, the 36-year-old Pitch Perfect star signed her paperwork for the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split. Per the filing, the two have a prenuptial agreement, which Snow cited in regard to spousal support and separate property.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

Mel B Reveals Her Dream Casting for a Spice Girls Biopic and Gives a Reunion Update (Exclusive)

With the recent slate of musical biopics bringing real-life stories to the big screen, could a Spice Girls movie be in our future?. Mel B isn't sure, but when the performer sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to talk about her upcoming appearance on the extreme reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, she offered up a few casting ideas for who could play her and her fellow Spice Girls.
KTVB

Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage

Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.

