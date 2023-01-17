Read full article on original website
Charles Butterworth
Charles Butterworth passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in Ocala, FL. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00am the Half Acre Cemetery near Pomeroy. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 6-8:00pm at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.
Earnest Franklin Hall
Earnest Franklin Hall, 80, of Middleport, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport, Ohio. He was born on May 25, 1942, to the late James and Clara Hall in Princeton, West Virginia. Per his wishes, no funeral services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.
January 2023 Meigs County Grand Jury Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on January 11, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury twenty-four indictments against twenty-three individuals. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:
WSCC Recognizes Corrections Academy Grads
MARIETTA—Washington State Community College (WSCC) announced that 13 corrections officers from area agencies recently completed the Ohio Corrections Officer Basic Training Academy. The course, certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission, included 148 hours of training in seven subject areas required for certification to be employed as a Corrections Officer in an Ohio facility.
New sheriff making changes
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch has been on the job for seven weeks, and has already made some changes. The Meigs Independent Press spoke with Sheriff Fitch about his vision for the department. One of his top priorities has been to provide more transparency with the office. An example of this new transparency are daily call logs. The logs give information pertaining to the calls that the deputies handle, as well as photos of suspects arrested. More information is being released in the form of press releases, and through media outlets to keep the county informed as to what the office is doing. According to Sheriff Fitch, this is just the beginning. While Fitch was at Nelsonville Police Department serving as chief, he had a similar policy with daily call logs.
2023 Meigs SWCD tree sale underway
POMEROY – The 2023 Tree Sale is underway at the Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District, with orders being taken through Feb. 14. Most prices are unchanged from last year and this year’s hardwood offerings include black cherry, black walnut, Northern red oak, white oak, and evergreens like bald cypress, Norway spruce, eastern white pine, and Virginia pine, packets of 25 seedlings for $20. Sugar maple is also available, 25 seedlings for $25.
