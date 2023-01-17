Read full article on original website
Ag issues on agenda
The 67th Wyoming Legislature kicked off its second week of the 2023 General Session on Monday, Jan. 16, and local legislators stated that Northeast Wyoming residents should pay particular attention to agriculture issues addressed in various bills up for consideration. The House Agriculture Committee considered two bills dealing with state...
Fossil fuels could get legislative assistance
CASPER — It took former Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, four tries to lower the state tax on coal production by half a percent. This session, current lawmakers have brought back several other previously unsuccessful bills aimed at the energy sector. House Bill 69, sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander,...
Retail liquor license debate spurred in Senate
CHEYENNE —Three bills addressing liquor licenses in Wyoming were on the docket for the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee Tuesday morning, but only one was voted on. Committee Chairman Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, decided to push the legislation dealing with bar-and-grill liquor licenses, as well as creating...
Alert system for at-risk adults flies forward
A bill to create an alert system for abducted, kidnapped or compromised adults has thus far sailed through the Wyoming Legislature. House Bill 18 – Missing person alert systems passed through the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee with a unanimous vote of support on Monday. On Tuesday it was placed on general file in the Wyoming House of Representatives, and upon introduction it passed the committee of the whole.
Board right to revisit standards
Late last year, the governor’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education advisory group delivered its final recommendations to Gov. Mark Gordon. Its recommendations aren’t policies or prescriptions, but guiding principles for elevating the state’s K-12 education system. Those recommendations came on the heels of the release...
Governor’s office hosting series of mental health webinars
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming’s top official is continuing ongoing work to reduce stigma around mental health issues and improve resiliency in Wyoming communities, according to his staff. Following the Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office is offering a series of webinars focused on topics...
