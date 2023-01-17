ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail liquor license debate spurred in Senate

CHEYENNE —Three bills addressing liquor licenses in Wyoming were on the docket for the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee Tuesday morning, but only one was voted on. Committee Chairman Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, decided to push the legislation dealing with bar-and-grill liquor licenses, as well as creating...
New Manufacturing Plant to Bring 200 Jobs to Cheyenne

After several years of working with Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development entity for Cheyenne and Laramie County, Denver-based Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle broke ground on a new 115,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Located in the Cheyenne Business Parkway across from Magpul Industries, the state-of-the-art facility will take advantage...
City of Laramie Welcomes Three New City Council Members

The City of Laramie is excited to announce and welcome three new City Council members, according to a recent release. City Council members are valued voices of the Laramie community and play important roles in communicating with residents, responding to needs, and representing the community to other levels of City government.
Can You Legally Own Chickens in Cheyenne City Limits?

I never thought I'd see the day when chicken eggs were worth more than a trip to Starbucks. Seriously, my fave coffee order is about $5 (it's a guilty pleasure - okay?), and eggs are running $8 a dozen in town! Social media is full of people making jokes about the price of eggs, comparing them to wedding rings, social status, and currency.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/18/23–1/19/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can’t make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
Crashes on I-25 block north, southbound lanes near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes along I-25 this afternoon have blocked all northbound lanes near Cheyenne as well as left southbound lanes between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 1.5. The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned drivers to be prepared to stop, proceed with caution and expect...
Eagle Claw breaks ground on 115,000-square-foot manufacturing facility

CHEYENNE — A small crowd gathered on Tuesday to watch as city leaders, members of Cheyenne LEADS and the current owner of Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Lee McGill, broke ground on the company’s new manufacturing plant. The plant was originally scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring,...
Tommy’s Express in Cheyenne offers free car washes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tommy’s Express in Cheyenne will offer residents free car washes starting tomorrow until Sunday, Jan. 22. The car wash, located south of Menards at 443 Windmill Road, is the franchise’s second location in Wyoming and one of more than 138 locations nationwide. Customers can...
Cheyenne Police Provide Update in Homicide Case

The Cheyenne Police Department is providing an update regarding a homicide that took place on Monday, January 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard. Cheyenne Police Detectives have arrested a third suspect, Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns, Wyoming on charges...
(PHOTOS) High winds, snowfall, black ice plague roads this morning

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Slick spots, blowing snow and black ice warnings have plagued many roads around Cheyenne this morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Updates to road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 9 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road. Between Archer Interchange...
(UPDATED) Nighttime snow causing closure at F.E. Warren Base

Due to continuing inclement weather, the 90MW/CV has directed a base closure today, Jan. 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. Mission-essential personnel are to report as directed by leadership. Gate 5 will remain open and the visitor control center will be closed. Gate 1 will close at 10 a.m. to allow...
