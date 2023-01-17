Read full article on original website
newslj.com
Retail liquor license debate spurred in Senate
CHEYENNE —Three bills addressing liquor licenses in Wyoming were on the docket for the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee Tuesday morning, but only one was voted on. Committee Chairman Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, decided to push the legislation dealing with bar-and-grill liquor licenses, as well as creating...
county17.com
Laramie County land owners push for Wyoming House’s annexation regulation bill
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County residents banded together Monday afternoon to advocate for a bill that would recognize the rights of landowners in independent pockets of cities. They testified during the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivision meetings as representatives deliberated House Bill 73, a legislation that would require...
New Manufacturing Plant to Bring 200 Jobs to Cheyenne
After several years of working with Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development entity for Cheyenne and Laramie County, Denver-based Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle broke ground on a new 115,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Located in the Cheyenne Business Parkway across from Magpul Industries, the state-of-the-art facility will take advantage...
City of Laramie Welcomes Three New City Council Members
The City of Laramie is excited to announce and welcome three new City Council members, according to a recent release. City Council members are valued voices of the Laramie community and play important roles in communicating with residents, responding to needs, and representing the community to other levels of City government.
mybighornbasin.com
University of Wyoming “Pulls Trigger,” Launches Firearms Research Center
The goal of the University of Wyoming Firearms Research Center is to create a “broad discourse” when it comes to firearms in the legal system thru nonpartisan research and education. As firearms continue to play a prominent role in American lives – in positive and negative ways –...
LIST: Cheyenne Area Weather-Related Cancellations and Closures
Below is a complete list of weather-related cancellations and closures that have been sent to KGAB Radio. This list will be updated as new cancellations and closures come in. Laramie County School District 1 on Two-Hour Delay Jan. 19. Due to predicted winds and hazardous road conditions, the district will...
capcity.news
US Air Force to host local town hall discussing real estate acquisition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The U.S. Air Force, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is holding a town hall meting on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Pine Bluffs Community Center in Laramie County. The intent of the meeting is to inform the local public and...
Can You Legally Own Chickens in Cheyenne City Limits?
I never thought I'd see the day when chicken eggs were worth more than a trip to Starbucks. Seriously, my fave coffee order is about $5 (it's a guilty pleasure - okay?), and eggs are running $8 a dozen in town! Social media is full of people making jokes about the price of eggs, comparing them to wedding rings, social status, and currency.
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/18/23–1/19/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
When Will Eastbound I-80 From Cheyenne to Nebraska Reopen?
Interstate 80 is now open to all traffic in both directions. As of 3:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. The Wyoming Department of Transportation still has no estimate as to when eastbound Interstate 80 from exit 370 (Archer) to the Nebraska state line may reopen. The 31-mile stretch...
capcity.news
Emergency Department at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center receives special recognition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has been recognized as a Pediatric Receiving Facility by the Wyoming Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services. CRMC received the Pediatric Emergency Readiness Level 1 recognition during a presentation in its emergency department last week that included WDH officials,...
oilcity.news
Wyoming first responders gather to honor the life and service of EMT Tyeler Harris
RIVERTON, Wyo. — Family, friends, and first responders from all over the state of Wyoming assembled at CWC’s Robert A. Peck auditorium on Sunday to honor and celebrate the life of EMT Tyeler Harris. A flyover and procession of EMS and first responder vehicles arrived at CWC preceding...
cowboystatedaily.com
Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can’t make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
capcity.news
Crashes on I-25 block north, southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes along I-25 this afternoon have blocked all northbound lanes near Cheyenne as well as left southbound lanes between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 1.5. The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned drivers to be prepared to stop, proceed with caution and expect...
Douglas Budget
Eagle Claw breaks ground on 115,000-square-foot manufacturing facility
CHEYENNE — A small crowd gathered on Tuesday to watch as city leaders, members of Cheyenne LEADS and the current owner of Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Lee McGill, broke ground on the company’s new manufacturing plant. The plant was originally scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring,...
capcity.news
Tommy’s Express in Cheyenne offers free car washes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tommy’s Express in Cheyenne will offer residents free car washes starting tomorrow until Sunday, Jan. 22. The car wash, located south of Menards at 443 Windmill Road, is the franchise’s second location in Wyoming and one of more than 138 locations nationwide. Customers can...
shortgo.co
Cheyenne Police Provide Update in Homicide Case
The Cheyenne Police Department is providing an update regarding a homicide that took place on Monday, January 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard. Cheyenne Police Detectives have arrested a third suspect, Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns, Wyoming on charges...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) High winds, snowfall, black ice plague roads this morning
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Slick spots, blowing snow and black ice warnings have plagued many roads around Cheyenne this morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Updates to road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 9 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road. Between Archer Interchange...
capcity.news
(UPDATED) Nighttime snow causing closure at F.E. Warren Base
Due to continuing inclement weather, the 90MW/CV has directed a base closure today, Jan. 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. Mission-essential personnel are to report as directed by leadership. Gate 5 will remain open and the visitor control center will be closed. Gate 1 will close at 10 a.m. to allow...
