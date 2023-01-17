Results of an autopsy conducted on David Knauer, who died from a gunshot on Nov. 14, 2022, still haven’t been delivered to Custer County authorities. Knauer died shortly after a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the fifth-wheel RV he lived in at 253 River Drive in the Tunnel Rock Acres addition west of Challis, off Idaho Highway 75. Deputy Gavin Jones said he was sent to River Drive after Knauer’s wife called 911 at 6:13 p.m. to report her husband had shot himself. Jones was at Willow Creek Summit when he received the call and estimated it took him about 30 minutes to get to the Knauer residence.

CUSTER COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO