Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Ketchum seriously injured after moose attack
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Ketchum woman has been attacked and seriously injured in her driveway by a moose according to Idaho Fish and Game. The incident followed an encounter with a small dog and the moose just prior. When the homeowner attempted to intervene, the moose, which was roughly 20 feet away, charged the woman. The moose charged, hitting her in the head which reportedly knocked her unconscious for a brief time. The woman's injuries are consistent with the moose continuing the attack while the woman was on the ground.
Post Register
Failed bond elections lead to decaying buildings
SALMON—A cracked foundation. Collapsing sewer lines. Outdoor food storage. These are just a few of the problems at Salmon’s Pioneer Elementary School, which was built about 70 years ago.
Post Register
Authorities still waiting on autopsy in Tunnel Rock shooting
Results of an autopsy conducted on David Knauer, who died from a gunshot on Nov. 14, 2022, still haven’t been delivered to Custer County authorities. Knauer died shortly after a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the fifth-wheel RV he lived in at 253 River Drive in the Tunnel Rock Acres addition west of Challis, off Idaho Highway 75. Deputy Gavin Jones said he was sent to River Drive after Knauer’s wife called 911 at 6:13 p.m. to report her husband had shot himself. Jones was at Willow Creek Summit when he received the call and estimated it took him about 30 minutes to get to the Knauer residence.
Post Register
Revival Gold CEO says tests support company's theories
Revival Gold officials have received all the results from four core holes drilled in 2022 at their site in Lemhi County, with a mostly good outcome. Results from the fourth hole were released Dec. 14 and reinforced Revival officials’ theories about where the faults and mineralization lay.
Comments / 0