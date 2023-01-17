Read full article on original website
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Researchers create microbattery that could power insect-sized robots
Micro batteries have the incredible potential to power microdevices, microrobots, and implantable medical devices. However, up to recently they have not been very efficient as they lacked power. Now, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers has created a high-voltage microbattery unparalleled by any existing battery design, according to a press...
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
An imitation-relaxation reinforcement learning framework for four-legged robot locomotion
For legged robots to effectively explore their surroundings and complete missions, they need to be able to move both rapidly and reliably. In recent years, roboticists and computer scientists have created various models for the locomotion of legged robots, many of which are trained using reinforcement learning methods. The effective...
Jabil’s Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras
Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
Soft robotic gripper scoops, picks and grasps
A robotic gripper capable of scooping, picking and grasping a wide range of objects has been developed by a team of researchers from Singapore University of Technology and Design's (SUTD) Bio-Inspired Robotics and Design Laboratory. The new reconfigurable workspace soft (RWS) robotic gripper is designed for use in the logistics...
Powerful filter simulation with SPICE
Circuital simulation is a key element for electronics design, and it can be easily held with the use of different computer-based tools. A proven, fast processing tool for this is SPICE (Simulation Program with Integrated Circuit Emphasis), which was first presented in 1973 at the University of California. This program has been further developed over the last decades and it is now a well-established and widely used program, which calculates algorithmic approximated solutions for analog, digital and mixed electrical circuits.
Lowe’s Busts Through Data Silos With Digital Twin Traffic-Tracking Avatars
While digital twin technology has been implemented in the retail industry for years, many CPG and retail brands are just now beginning to understand the true potential, unlocking their transformative ability to leverage data in new ways. Lowe’s is just one company that has begun to utilize the digital capability,...
Hobs 3D expands its network with Hybrid Services
Hobs 3D, provider of high-quality 3D solutions, announced a new partnership with Hybrid Services, distributor of Mimaki printers in the UK and Ireland. A subsidiary of the Hobs Group, Hobs 3D provides 3D solutions nationwide, with headquarters at Here East innovation and technology campus, situated within Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.
Acromag’s new Ethernet remote I/O modules manage a mix of analog and discrete I/O signals
Acromag has released two new Ethernet remote input/output (I/O) modules, the NT2510 and NT2530, as part of its Busworks NT series. These modules are designed to be a cost-effective solution for monitoring and controlling analog and discrete signals in industrial applications. Eight models have bidirectional discrete I/O, voltage or current...
Using Moroccan tea tray mathematics to turn robots into skilled waiters
Researchers at the Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine intelligence (MIRMI) at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed a model that enables a robot to serve tea and coffee faster and more safely than humans—with no sloshing. The mathematics behind the pendulum used in the concept is more than 300 years old.
Watch: New Boston Dynamics Video Shows Humanoid Robot Scale Scaffolding
According to BD, the video showcases the robot Atlas' ability to manipulate or interact with its environment, and its high capacity limits for locomotive, sensing, and athletics functions. The team followed up the display with a behind-the-scenes feature, explaining the efforts behind Atlas' dexterity and movements. One of the goals...
Technology Expert Says Conscious Robots Will Eclipse Humanity
Some of the biggest Hollywood hits have featured killer robots out to annihilate, or subjugate, humanity. Now though, with rapidly advancing developments in technology, the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics are making it much likelier that those types of realities could come true. At least according to some experts who feel that robots with consciousness pose an existential threat to life as we know.
Watch a Boston Dynamics Robot Deftly Toss a Bag of Tools to a Construction Worker
Boston Dynamics' bipedal robot Atlas has picked up even more impressive new skills. The parkour expert showed off its problem solving skills in a video titled "Atlas Gets a Grip," released by the robot maker today. In it, the bot navigates a mocked up construction site with ease — and even tosses a bag of tools to a construction worker standing on top of some scaffolding.
5 Ways AI Is Changing Your Life, and 5 Ways to Profit From It
Note: If you don’t want to read this entire article, start with the ending. Then I guarantee you’ll read the whole thing. Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing our daily lives in ways we may not even realize. From personal assistants on our smartphones to self-driving cars, AI...
Mobinc CEO Sergei Belikov: Next steps for Artificial Intelligence in iGaming
Disclaimer: The following text is contributed by Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The need for technological advancement is clear and artificial intelligence, in which software is programmed to perform human tasks, is one of the most promising solutions, writes Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The Evolution of AI in iGaming. Recent years...
A salty, efficient refrigeration cycle
Salt is commonly applied to snow-covered roads to transform ice into slush by depressing the freezing point of water. This cooling principle was applied by U.S. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory researchers in the design of a new ionocaloric refrigeration cycle. Cooling is achieved by mixing sodium iodide (NaI) salt and...
Video: AGILOX introduces new ODM robot
Automated material handling solutions manufacturer AGILOX North America is adding an autonomous dolly mover to its range of intelligent transport systems controlled by its proprietary X-Swarm intelligence. AGILOX is thus targeting an entirely new area of applications: the transport of small load carriers. AGILOX is expanding its Autonomous Mobile Robots...
