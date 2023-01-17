Circuital simulation is a key element for electronics design, and it can be easily held with the use of different computer-based tools. A proven, fast processing tool for this is SPICE (Simulation Program with Integrated Circuit Emphasis), which was first presented in 1973 at the University of California. This program has been further developed over the last decades and it is now a well-established and widely used program, which calculates algorithmic approximated solutions for analog, digital and mixed electrical circuits.

