ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Researchers create microbattery that could power insect-sized robots

Micro batteries have the incredible potential to power microdevices, microrobots, and implantable medical devices. However, up to recently they have not been very efficient as they lacked power. Now, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers has created a high-voltage microbattery unparalleled by any existing battery design, according to a press...
techxplore.com

An imitation-relaxation reinforcement learning framework for four-legged robot locomotion

For legged robots to effectively explore their surroundings and complete missions, they need to be able to move both rapidly and reliably. In recent years, roboticists and computer scientists have created various models for the locomotion of legged robots, many of which are trained using reinforcement learning methods. The effective...
techxplore.com

Microelectronics give researchers a remote control for biological robots

First, they walked. Then, they saw the light. Now, miniature biological robots have gained a new trick: remote control. The hybrid "eBiobots" are the first to combine soft materials, living muscle and microelectronics, said researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Northwestern University and collaborating institutions. They described their centimeter-scale biological machines in the journal Science Robotics.
ILLINOIS STATE
3printr.com

3D-printed antennas could bring 5G and 6G to remote areas

Researchers at the University of Sheffield have developed 3D-printed radio antennas that could help bring stronger mobile signals and faster Internet connections to people in remote areas. The millimetre wave (mmWave) aerials, which have been designed, made and tested by researchers from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Electronic and...
Woonsocket Call

DLR Launches Ground-breaking Robot Control Software

BINYAMINA, Israel - Jan. 17, 2023 - PRLog -- Deep Learning Robotics (DLR) is proud to unveil a game-changing breakthrough in the field of robotics with the launch of its new robot control software. This innovative software -introduced for the first time at DLR's CES booth in Las Vegas last week- allows users to teach robots tasks in the most natural and intuitive way possible - by simply demonstrating the task.
traveltomorrow.com

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
abovethelaw.com

ChatGPT -- Are The Robots Finally Here?

There has been much chatter about robots coming to take away jobs — including the jobs of lawyers. Last year, I wrote the article The Robots Are(n’t) Coming, in which I argued that technologies will evolve and help attorneys be better at their jobs. In the past few weeks, we may have taken a giant leap forward in the evolutionary path.
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers

Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
Interesting Engineering

US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach

Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
SpaceNews.com

U.S. delivers first of two space sensors to be hosted on Japanese satellites

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force announced Jan. 17 it has delivered the first of two space sensor payloads scheduled to fly on Japan’s navigation satellites. Japan’s Office of National Space Policy in 2020 inked an agreement with the U.S. Space Force to host two optical sensor payloads on Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) constellation. The first sensor will fly on QZS-6 and the second on QZS-7, currently projected to launch in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Autoblog

Boston Dynamics' Atlas shows off its acrobatic skills as a tool-fetching 'gofer'

Ahead of the next inevitable round of herp de derp "Skynet iz here" hot takes on social media, Boston Dynamics showed off more of its Atlas robot's stunning agility and dexterity in a new demo video Wednesday. This time, the humanoid machine had to deliver a tool bag to the top of some scaffolding using only its roboparkour powers.
3DPrint.com

IperionX Wins US Air Force Challenge to Turn Titanium Scrap into 3D Printing Metal

IperionX, a Charlotte-based mining company that manufacturers titanium powders for additive manufacturing (AM), announced that it has won the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Grand Challenge #4 contract for titanium recycling. The Grand Challenge is a series of competitions for up to $500,000 in R&D funding from the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), a technology accelerator division of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
globalspec.com

Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2

The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
iheart.com

Watch: New Boston Dynamics Video Shows Humanoid Robot Scale Scaffolding

According to BD, the video showcases the robot Atlas' ability to manipulate or interact with its environment, and its high capacity limits for locomotive, sensing, and athletics functions. The team followed up the display with a behind-the-scenes feature, explaining the efforts behind Atlas' dexterity and movements. One of the goals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy