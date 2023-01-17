Read full article on original website
Researchers create microbattery that could power insect-sized robots
Micro batteries have the incredible potential to power microdevices, microrobots, and implantable medical devices. However, up to recently they have not been very efficient as they lacked power. Now, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers has created a high-voltage microbattery unparalleled by any existing battery design, according to a press...
An imitation-relaxation reinforcement learning framework for four-legged robot locomotion
For legged robots to effectively explore their surroundings and complete missions, they need to be able to move both rapidly and reliably. In recent years, roboticists and computer scientists have created various models for the locomotion of legged robots, many of which are trained using reinforcement learning methods. The effective...
Microelectronics give researchers a remote control for biological robots
First, they walked. Then, they saw the light. Now, miniature biological robots have gained a new trick: remote control. The hybrid "eBiobots" are the first to combine soft materials, living muscle and microelectronics, said researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Northwestern University and collaborating institutions. They described their centimeter-scale biological machines in the journal Science Robotics.
3D-printed antennas could bring 5G and 6G to remote areas
Researchers at the University of Sheffield have developed 3D-printed radio antennas that could help bring stronger mobile signals and faster Internet connections to people in remote areas. The millimetre wave (mmWave) aerials, which have been designed, made and tested by researchers from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Electronic and...
DLR Launches Ground-breaking Robot Control Software
BINYAMINA, Israel - Jan. 17, 2023 - PRLog -- Deep Learning Robotics (DLR) is proud to unveil a game-changing breakthrough in the field of robotics with the launch of its new robot control software. This innovative software -introduced for the first time at DLR's CES booth in Las Vegas last week- allows users to teach robots tasks in the most natural and intuitive way possible - by simply demonstrating the task.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
ChatGPT -- Are The Robots Finally Here?
There has been much chatter about robots coming to take away jobs — including the jobs of lawyers. Last year, I wrote the article The Robots Are(n’t) Coming, in which I argued that technologies will evolve and help attorneys be better at their jobs. In the past few weeks, we may have taken a giant leap forward in the evolutionary path.
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers
Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
DARPA’s New X-Plane Aims To Maneuver With Nothing But Bursts Of Air
DARPABeing able to eliminate traditional moving control surfaces could fundamentally change how planes, especially stealthy ones, are designed.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
Jumpin' Jehoshapat! New grasshopper-like material can leap 200 times its own thickness
Engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder have designed a new, rubber-like film that can leap high into the air like a grasshopper—all on its own and without needing outside intervention. Just heat it up and watch it jump!. The researchers describe their achievement Jan. 18 in the journal...
U.S. delivers first of two space sensors to be hosted on Japanese satellites
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force announced Jan. 17 it has delivered the first of two space sensor payloads scheduled to fly on Japan’s navigation satellites. Japan’s Office of National Space Policy in 2020 inked an agreement with the U.S. Space Force to host two optical sensor payloads on Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) constellation. The first sensor will fly on QZS-6 and the second on QZS-7, currently projected to launch in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Boston Dynamics' Atlas shows off its acrobatic skills as a tool-fetching 'gofer'
Ahead of the next inevitable round of herp de derp "Skynet iz here" hot takes on social media, Boston Dynamics showed off more of its Atlas robot's stunning agility and dexterity in a new demo video Wednesday. This time, the humanoid machine had to deliver a tool bag to the top of some scaffolding using only its roboparkour powers.
IperionX Wins US Air Force Challenge to Turn Titanium Scrap into 3D Printing Metal
IperionX, a Charlotte-based mining company that manufacturers titanium powders for additive manufacturing (AM), announced that it has won the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Grand Challenge #4 contract for titanium recycling. The Grand Challenge is a series of competitions for up to $500,000 in R&D funding from the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), a technology accelerator division of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
Chinese researchers develop antenna for hypersonic missile communication
Researchers at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China have tapped into the bandwidth used by Wi-Fi devices to communicate with hypersonic weapons, South China Morning Post reported. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare as these weapons travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, five times the speed of...
Watch: New Boston Dynamics Video Shows Humanoid Robot Scale Scaffolding
According to BD, the video showcases the robot Atlas' ability to manipulate or interact with its environment, and its high capacity limits for locomotive, sensing, and athletics functions. The team followed up the display with a behind-the-scenes feature, explaining the efforts behind Atlas' dexterity and movements. One of the goals...
