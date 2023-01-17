Read full article on original website
Math Teachers in Virtual Classes View Girls & Black Students as 'Less Capable'
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United […]
38 Students Transfer Due To Teacher Vacancies
Thirty-eight families so far have chosen to move their students out of a West Rock magnet school and to another city public school that has more teachers on staff. That’s the latest with teacher vacancies and student transfers at Brennan-Rogers Magnet School on Wilmot Road. In response to an...
Phys.org
Children facing racist bullying at school need support from teachers, but many don't get it, says researcher
In the academic year 2020–21, there were 1,198 instances of racially motivated bullying reported in Scottish schools—up from 409 in 2016–17. These are the highest recorded figures to date. My research, carried out with colleagues, explores the impact of racist bullying like this—bullying motivated by prejudice against...
Parents' Decision to Use Funds Only for Son's Studies Causes Rift in Family
A 54-year-old father had recently taken to Reddit when he and his wife found themselves in a difficult situation when they had to make a decision on how to use education funds set up by his parents for their two adult children.
JCPS promotes middle school leader to chief academic officer
One of the Jefferson County Public School district's highest leadership positions has been filled, a position that has been vacant since May 2022. Terra Greenwell, a former principal at Ramsey Middle School, will now serve as the district's chief academic officer, according to an announcement Friday afternoon. ...
msn.com
4 ways parents can fight back against woke schools
Raise your hand if you've been branded as 'that crazy parent.' (Hand raised.) I've had my microphone turned off at board meetings, been reprimanded by a local teachers’ union leader, and publicly assassinated by social justice moms for vocally opposing activism in my children's former school district. I've complained...
KXLY
How the pandemic impacted teacher shortages — and ways schools are adapting
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country and closed schools, teacher shortages were a problem. In 2016, Learning Policy Institute, a nonprofit research group, estimated that American schools were short more than 100,000 teachers. The group's "A Coming Crisis in Teaching?" report found that between 2009 and 2014, enrollment in teaching education programs had dropped 35%, which resulted in approximately 240,000 fewer new teachers entering the workforce.
boldsky.com
Early Childhood Education And Alternative Learning Approaches
Early education is considered to be crucial for a child's overall development and future success. The early years of a child's life are critical for brain development. Children's brains rapidly develop during this time, and early experiences significantly impact the formation of neural connections that significantly impact development. It helps children develop language and literacy skills essential for success in school and life. Children with strong language and literacy skills are more likely to do well and have better employment opportunities in the future.
ChatGPT Has Educators Scrambling to Keep Up
Don't believe everything you read on the internet, but at this point in time, you can be reasonably sure the article you're reading right now was written by a person. I, a human being, give you my carbon-based guarantee that I cast about in my mind for each and every word you're about to read — and I had to learn to do this thing, first with the help of teachers and then by way of thousands of hours of practice. That's how it's always been with writing: Whether you wrote it yourself, plagiarized it, paraphrased it or took dictation, writing has always come from some person's brain and through some person's fingers. It is now early 2023, and that's beginning to change — and with it, the way students learn to write.
Phys.org
How to improve math skills among American children
In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
I recruit future teachers. I’m not always sure I’m doing the right thing.
I recently read an essay in Chalkbeat written by Jasmine Lane, a former Teaching Fellow for the organization I recruit for. In it, she relates her personal experience entering the teaching profession in the U.S., from the financial challenges of student teaching to being treated as an outsider as a Black teacher at her first school. Eventually, she leaves to teach in another country.Lane put a spotlight on the frustrations I...
Parents Magazine
'Creativity is Currency' Black Kids Can Learn to Use, Says Crayola Exec
Crayola Creativity Week returns for its second year to support teaching and learning in homes and classrooms. From January 23-29, Crayola will provide free-virtual events, resources, and opportunities for kids to win prizes. This free week dedicated to creativity will provide limitless opportunities for kids around the globe who have internet access, whether they are learning from their school or their living room. Black children and families may also see Crayola Creativity Week as a chance to learn how to leverage creativity to benefit themselves, their community, and the world.
theeverymom.com
Everything Parents Should Know About Dyslexia in Kids
Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, Steven Spielberg, Anderson Cooper, and Kobe Bryant are all successful people who have/had dyslexia, a relatively common learning disorder that can cause struggles with reading, writing, and spelling. Dyslexia has sometimes been referred to as a reading disability, because the problems one has with reading stem from problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words. However, it’s very important to note that dyslexia is a learning disability and doesn’t result from problems with intelligence.
